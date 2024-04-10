We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

The new Godzilla x Kong mobile game looks monstrously fun

Welcome to the jungle, we’ve got fun and games involving your favorite titans - Godzilla x Kong: Titan Crash’s pre-registration is open now.

If seeing Godzilla and King Kong battle it out on the big screen got you feeling motivated, then I’ve got good news for you – Godzilla x Kong: Titan Chasers is coming to mobile soon, and you can pre-register now for both iOS and Android devices.

If you do, you’ll secure yourself in-game rewards at launch. This includes XP, resources, boosts, and a Superspecies Jackal to help you in the fight against the Titans. I’ve seen all the movies, including Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, trust me, you need all the help you can get.

Godzilla x Kong: Titan Chasers comes from renowned studio Tilting Point – known for SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off and Star Trek: Legends, working with developer Hunted Cow Studios, and using the licenses from Legendary Entertainment, of course.

The game is a 4X strategy game where you’re an elite explorer, mercenary, or simply a thrill seeker who took the trip to Siren Isles. Here, there are plenty of monsters including giant lizards and mushroom-covered beetles for you to battle with your own team’s strategies and resources.

Create your headquarters and build a veritable army so you can take on any size of enemy that comes your way, even if it’s rival factions that are made up of other players.

