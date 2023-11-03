Just because we don’t have a Zenless Zone Zero release date yet, doesn’t mean that crucial detail isn’t on the horizon. There’s also a Twitter page for the title, and it’s full of details on the beta, artwork, and trailers that give you some insight into the title.

Zenless Zone Zero release date speculation

Hoyoverse is yet to announce the Zenless Zone Zero release date. All we know for sure is that it’s set in an urban fantasy world and the game’s story involves a “sub-hollow disaster” in the district you’re due to travel to. We’ll update this story with relevant information as it comes to light.

A recent tweet from the official ZZZ account hints that we may get more information very soon, but if you want to learn more about the game right now, make sure you check out our Zenless Zone Zero interview with the game’s producer.

Where to sign up for the Zenless Zone Zero closed beta

The most recent chance to take part in the Zenless Zone Zero beta process was during the closed tuning test on August 5, 2022. The signup period was live until midnight UTC on July 27, 2022. As there’s no official ZZZ release date yet, be sure to bookmark this page so you can check back for any future beta tests.

What is the Zenless Zone Zero gameplay like?

If you’re curious about what the Zenless Zone Zero gameplay is like, the teaser trailer below hints at a fast-paced, combat-heavy action adventure. We also got a much more detailed look at gameplay in the September TGS Hoyoverse special program, which only perpetuated the hype even further.

It looks like the player takes the role of a Proxy, ‘discovering’ and controlling a variety of factions in battles against beasts from Hollows. For more information about what we know about the factions so far, and our theories about the role of the Proxies and the player, check out our Zenless Zone Zero characters guide.

To keep up to date with all the latest Zenless Zone Zero news, be sure to bookmark this page and follow the Zenless Zone Zero Twitter. You can also register your email on the official Zenless Zone Zero website and get info sent directly to your mailbox.

