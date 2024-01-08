Assassin’s Creed Jade release date speculation and trailer

The Pocket Tactics crew can’t wait for the Assassin’s Creed Jade release date, and we’re sure the same goes for all of you. A fully-fledged AC game on mobile is an exciting prospect, especially when you consider where the game takes place. So, we’re here to keep you up to date with the latest AC Jade news as we dive into release date speculation, trailers, story, and more.

Assassin’s Creed Jade release date speculation

Though the game has undergone two closed betas, Level Infinite is yet to announce an Assassin’s Creed Jade release date. If we have to hazard a guess, we’d say that it might arrive in the second half of 2024, but that likely depends on whether or not Level Infinite wants to have more closed beta tests ahead of launch.

Is there an Assassin’s Creed Jade trailer?

Of course there’s an Assassin’s Creed Jade trailer. The most recent one is from Gamescom 2023, which you can watch below if you want to get a solid idea of what to expect from the game.

What are the Assassin’s Creed Jade platforms?

As a mobile game, you need to have a smartphone if you want to play Assassin’s Creed Jade when it releases. Luckily, it doesn’t matter whether you’re an Android or iOS user as it’s coming to both platforms. If you want to stay up to date with closed beta and pre-registration news, it’s a good idea to register your interest at the official Assassin’s Creed Jade website.

What is Assassin’s Creed Jade?

Assassin’s Creed Jade is an upcoming entry in Ubisoft’s beloved franchise, though this game is only coming to mobile devices. It’s fair to say that one of the main reasons people enjoy these games is the settings, and given Jade takes place in Ancient China during the Qin Dynasty, it’s fair to say that you can expect to explore a rich and enthralling world with a story that’s sure to keep you hooked until the very end.

As you might expect, there’s plenty of action and stealthy goodness to sink your teeth into, meaning you get a fully authentic AC experience to take on the go when the Assassin’s Creed Jade release date finally lands. Seriously, just take a look at our Assassin’s Creed Jade preview to see how it’s shaping up.

