The Google Pixel 8a launch is almost upon us, as evidenced by the number of leaks and rumors that have been surfacing in the past few weeks. We’re expecting Google’s most affordable handset to launch in May, most likely as part of the brand’s I/O conference, beginning on the 14th. With the latest Google Pixel 8a design leak, we might have a better idea of what we can look forward to…

The latest leak, from TechDroider on X, offers a glimpse at the upcoming device, and while there aren’t too many surprises on the rear, an image of the front has some unfortunate news in store. It would appear that the Google Pixel 8a will have some substantial bezels, most notably, a thick asymmetrical “chin” towards the base of the screen.

It’s disappointing to see, especially with so many mid-range handsets and other Google Pixel phones now coming with slim symmetrical bezels. Just look at the recently launched Nothing Phone (2a), for instance. However, not all hope is lost, the legitimacy of this leak has already come into question. Notable tipster OnLeaks claims the leak is a fake, as it shows some obvious signs of image manipulation.

Still, others are saying the image may have been manipulated to hide the unit information that’s typically present on the rear of prototype devices. As for who’s right, it’s hard to say, but in any case, we don’t have too long to wait.

The design seems to match another supposed leak that we saw last week, one that came from Google itself. GSMArena shared news of a Google Fi Wireless advert that appeared to show the unreleased device in two colorways. Neither matches the black color pictured in the TechDroider leak, but the design is very similar elsewhere.

Aside from the design, there’s plenty of information floating around about the Pixel 8a’s specifications, too. Android Authority recently reported that the phone will come with a 120Hz 1400 nit display, a Tensor G3 processor, DisplayPort output over USB-C, and the same camera hardware as last year. While you’re here, why not check out our roundup of the best Samsung phones and the best Xiaomi phones to see some of this year’s most impressive fresh flagships?