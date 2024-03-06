We’ve spotted a new Google Pixel 8a price leak detailing the cost of the mid-cycle refresh of the company’s latest handset. With new colors and storage options also revealed, it looks like the mid-range smartphone will get a price bump, following last year’s 7a $50 increase.

A report by Winfuture (via AndroidAuthority) suggests that the new handset could launch at €570 for the 128GB base model and around €630 for 256GBs of storage. While this is early days, and things can always change, this could translate to a $50 increase for the US market compared to the 7a on its release. There are also four color options: black, beige, light blue, and light green.

Beyond this leak and another 8a leak earlier in the year, information on the new handset is pretty thin on the ground – it’s fair to assume it’ll have the same Tensor G3 in the Pixel 8 along with 8GB of RAM. Beyond that, we don’t have much to go on specs-wise. What Google changes for the cheaper handset to offer that price drop remains to be seen – as too is if it makes it onto our list of the best Google Pixel phones.

For comparison, both the Pixel 7 and 7a are very similar phones. The primary difference is the cameras, with a slightly smaller sensor on the 7a – though any casual photographer is unlikely to see the difference. Beyond that, the 7a is also slightly smaller than the 7, at 6.1 inches versus 6.3 inches for the diagonal screen measurement.

The Google Pixel 8a leak may not have a lot of spec details, but any price increase for the company’s cheapest line of phones is sure to raise some eyebrows. For more, check out our iPhone vs. Android breakdown or all the best Samsung phones for an Android alternative.