Holy Hell! Supergiant announces Hades mobile through Netflix Games

Zagrius’ journey through hell has been portable since its launch in 2020, but we’re finally getting a Hades mobile port thanks to Supergiant and Netflix Games. The streaming service revealed the title as part of Geeked Week ‘23 alongside a bunch of other cool and nerdy projects.

Hades developer Supergiant said in a blog post on its website that the Netflix games version of the GOTY-winning roguelike is “a faithful translation of our game, featuring all the responsive action and surprises available on other platforms.” The game features fully customizable touch controls, but if you prefer a console-like experience, it’s compatible with any of the best phone controllers on our list.

As exciting as this new version of Hades is, there are a couple of downsides. The first is that Hades mobile is an iOS-exclusive port. According to the studio’s blog post, Supergiant has “no plans for additional versions of Hades at this time.” The second caveat is that you can’t buy the game outright on the App Store as it is a Netflix Games exclusive and looks to stay this way “for the foreseeable future”.

When is the Hades mobile release date?

Hades comes to iOS devices sometime in 2024 exclusively through Netflix Games. Supergiant plans to release more specific details closer to the launch date, so we’ll be sure to update you as soon as we know more.

That’s everything we know so far about Hades mobile. While you wait for the release date, check out our list of the best games like Hades on Switch and mobile. Also, make sure to keep your eyes peeled for the Hades 2 release date.