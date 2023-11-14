Haunted Chocolatier release date speculation

We’re still waiting for an official Haunted Chocolatier release date, and here’s what we know about the game so far. It’s a project by the creator of Stardew Valley – Eric Barone, who goes by ConcernedApe. Originally announced in 2020, Haunted Chocolatier seems like a spiritual successor to the fantastic farming title.

We here at Pocket Tactics love good indie games on Switch, especially ones that give us plenty of content like meeting all the Stardew Valley characters and trying all the Stardew Valley farm layouts. If you want another good title to add to your wishlist, here’s what we know about a Witchbrook release date, too.

What is Haunted Chocolatier?

In Haunted Chocolatier, players gather ingredients, make chocolate, and run a chocolate shop. The gimmick here is that, as the name suggests, there are ghosts and things involved. The gameplay seems like a natural evolution of Stardew Valley, so you can likely expect a similar gameplay loop and mechanics.

When describing Haunted Chocolatier, Barone said “I intend for this game to be positive, uplifting and life-affirming. However, if Stardew Valley mostly channeled the energy of the sun, Haunted Chocolatier channels the energy of the moon. Both are vital.”

Head on over to the Haunted Chocolatier website to find out more information, or check out ConcernedApe’s latest tweets about Haunted Chocolatier showing off screenshots here, here, and here.

When might the Haunted Chocolatier release date be?

Eric Barone hasn’t committed to a release date yet, simply saying that the game is in development. Considering he is the sole developer, and Stardew Valley took many years to make, it might be best to be patient. As of late 2023, there is no Haunted Chocolatier release date.

Is there a Haunted Chocolatier trailer?

Concerned Ape released a gameplay trailer, and it not only gives a great sense of the game’s tone but also features some amazing new music. We can’t wait for this release.

Will Haunted Chocolatier come to the Switch?

Right now, there is no solid confirmation that Haunted Chocolatier will come to the Switch, but it is very likely given Stardew Valley’s popularity on the system. If anything, the game may release on PC first and then consoles at a later date.

