All the Stardew Valley characters list

There’s a huge roster of Stardew Valley characters, including some you can even marry if you treat them right. You will find each villager in a different spot around Pelican Town every day. A few will provide you with quests to complete, and others will give you nice gifts when you become close friends. Most of the Stardew Valley villagers will accept two gifts from you each week, and they each have unique likes and dislikes you should take note of.

Without any further delay, let’s get into who all the Stardew Valley characters are.

Who are the Stardew Valley bachelors?

You can marry any one of these handsome gentlemen.

Who are the Stardew Valley bachelorettes?

Feel free to wine and dine any of these ladies for a shot at marrying them.

Which Stardew Valley NPCs accept gifts?

These NPCs have a large part in the game. Sadly, you’re unable to marry any of them.

Which Stardew Valley NPCs don’t accept gifts?

There’s not much to know about these NPCs. They mostly show up during quests and won’t accept gifts from you.

Birdie

Bouncer

Gil

Governor

Grandpa

Gunther

Henchman

Marlon

Morris

Mr. Qi

Professor Snail

Can you rename your Stardew Valley character?

Unfortunately, there isn’t currently a way to rename your Stardew Valley player character – well, not legitimately anyway. If you’re playing on the PC version, you can go into the file and rename it manually, but on Switch and mobile, it’s not quite so simple. Realistically, you’ll need to make a new character if you want a different name, but a rose by any other name would smell as sweet, right?

And there you have it, that’s every Stardew Valley character you may encounter around Pelican Town! If you’re itching to show off your Stardew love, check out our picks for some Stardew Valley merch.