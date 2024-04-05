We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Get whimsical in Hello Kitty Island Adventure’s next update

Head back to Hello Kitty Island Adventure with the latest free content update adding events with old and new friends, rewards, and more.

Hello Kitty 1.6 artwork with Hello Kitty, Kuromi, and My Melody
Hello Kitty Island Adventure 

There’s a new major content update now available in Hello Kitty Island Adventure’s Cabins and Castles update! There’s plenty to do with all your favorite Sanrio friends and a new area to discover.

This marks the sixth content update for the cute, easy game available on Apple Arcade. In this next addition, you get a taste of the medieval as you take part in games requiring you to dress up as knights, wizards, and princesses between April 15 and 27.

Before you hop in and restore the Friendship Kingdom, you can explore the Colorblaze Carnival until April 12, where Pochacco takes you on a tour of the island during which new courses, filled with rewards, pop up.

Cabins and Castles adds upgrades to cabins across your island and also opens up a new area in Merry Meadow, once you grow some amazing vies in order to reach it. For something a little less medieval, you can also put on a concert for your adorable islanders with the band Hapidanbui – featuring Tuxedosam, Badtz-Maru, and Keroppi.

That’s not all in the update. There appears to be an ‘egg-cellent’ takeover coming to the island, which features an iconic Sanrio character – surely, this portends Gudetama content. Either way, we can’t wait to get cracking on it.

