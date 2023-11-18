Get festive in the Hello Kitty Island Adventure Chrismas update

The holidays are swiftly approaching, so the Hello Kitty Island Adventure Christmas event is here to kick things off. This is the third major content update for Sunblink and Sanrio’s narrative life sim featuring Hello Kitty and a whole host of her adorable pals.

This festive holiday update features Cinnamoroll, the resort’s loyal postman, finding himself in a predicament. The Give and Gather festival means there are so many presents to deliver but not enough time, so you must step in to help him. As well as doing a good deed for your friend, you’ll also receive plenty of unique Hello Kitty Island Adventure gifts along the way.

As is standard for Hello Kitty Island Adventure content updates, there’s plenty more than just the seasonal event to look out for. My Melody’s family members are visiting the island, along with her old friend My Sweet Piano, so make sure they have places to stay. You can also match them with the new bunny avatar type.

When is the Hello Kitty Island Adventure Christmas event?

The Give and Gather Celebration is available from November 17 to December 26, 2023. Deliver as many presents as you can so you can open a huge stack for yourself at the finale event!

Those are the highlights of the Hello Kitty Island Adventure Christmas event. Check out our lists of the best mobile games and the best Apple Arcade games for more incredible portable suggestions.