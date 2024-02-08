Celebrate Valentine’s in style with Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Take part in Hello Kitty Island Adventure’s Hugs and Hearts festival and celebrate Valentine’s Day the right way.

Hello Kitty Island Adventure Hugs and Hearts festival: Hello Kitty and a dog walking through a park
Hello Kitty Island Adventure 

What better way to spend a wholesome holiday than by jumping into Hello Kitty Island Adventure and taking part in the Hugs and Hearts festival? Exactly, there isn’t anything better – our Hello Kitty Island Adventure review proves that.

Grab some chocolates and prepare to find some delightful rewards in the Hugs and Hearts festival, from now until February 21, 2024. Hello Kitty Island Adventure is currently available via Apple Arcade and is one of the best easy games out there.

In this seasonal event, you can catch a new critter – limited-time lovebugs that pop up all over the island. You need to nurture them, too, so that they transform into their final form.

You can get plenty of goodies to celebrate the romance season. There’s a new set of Valentine’s Day furniture to decorate your home and island with and a range of fantastic clothing to wear. This includes the Sweetheart Dress, Rockabilly Suit, and a Love Bug hat. How cute!

If that wasn’t sweet enough, there’s also a new friend coming in an update to Hello Kitty Island Adventure very soon, and though we’re not sure just who it might be yet, we’re ready to say ‘bonjour’…

