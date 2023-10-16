Which are the cutest Pokémon? Well, there are over 900 of those beautiful creatures these days, and quite a lot of them could be described as cute in one way or another. So, we’ve picked out ten of the most adorable Pokémon and listed them here for you in this article. Of course, #AllPokemonAreGoodPokemon, and the ones we’ve chosen aren’t in any particular order. We’re sorry if your favourite cute Pokémon isn’t included in this article – we probably think they’re really cute too, but just didn’t have the room to include them.

So, let’s get into our list of the cutest Pokémon.

Pikachu

How could we not start with the mascot of the franchise and the most iconic Pokémon of all? Pikachu, the Electric Mouse Pokémon, has been in every Pokémon game since 1996 (although you needed to trade them into Black & White). On top of that, we’ve had Pikachu in the anime as Ash’s most stalwart companion, with Ikue Ōtani doing an adorable voice in the role. It’s easy to see how so many have been won over.

Togepi

There are a lot of baby Pokémon, but Togepi is arguably the most famous of them all. Originally introduced in the Pokémon anime, Togepi later made their video game debut in Pokémon Gold & Silver. As something that’s essentially a newborn hatchling pootling around in its shell, it definitely deserves to be counted among the cutest Pokémon.

Azurill

In Pokémon Gold & Silver, we met Marill and, fair dos, Marill was kind of cute. Then, in Ruby & Sapphire, we met Azurill, Marill’s pre-evolved form, and it was even cuter. Bouncing on its chubby round tale with a big smile on its face, Azurill looks just like a baby having fun. And guess what? 33% of female Azurill become male when they evolve. Not only is Azurill cute, but it’s also a trans icon. #TransRightsAreHumanRights

Combee

Vespiquen might be a really cool Pokémon, but it evolves from one of the cutest Pokémon: Combee. This little three-faced honeycomb bee was introduced in Pokémon Diamond & Pearl, and each of its tiny little smiley faces immediately warmed the hearts of players who had the foresight to smear honey onto trees. It’s definitely one of the cutest bug Pokémon.

Lilligant

Pokémon who look like humans can sometimes have a tendency of looking a little bit strange, but that certainly isn’t the case with Lilligant. This little flower child looks like they’re wearing a dress made of plants, but it’s such a cool design, because Lilligant also kind of just looks like a plant that could actually grow. It was definitely one of the best additions in Pokémon Black & White. We do like the Hisuian Lilligant introduced in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, but we think the original beats it out.

Fennekin

Most starter Pokémon are pretty cute (speaking of which, have you seen the Pokémon Scarlet & Violet starters yet?) and really, we could dedicate an entire article to the cutest Pokémon starters if we wanted to, but we thought it best to add a bit of variety. This means that Pokémon X & Y’s fire Pokémon starter, Fennekin, is the only starter on the list. It’s a well earned spot, too – just look at those tufty ears.

Bewear

So far, most of the Pokémon in this article have been babies, or otherwise fairly weak. Bewear is a clear exception in our picks for the cutest Pokémon. It’s a real powerhouse of a Pokémon, but it’s also a cute giant bear. When you look at its beady little eyes, you can’t help but see it as a giant teddy bear… even though it’s still a formidable foe.

Eiscue

There’s no denying that some Pokémon look pretty strange, but is there any rule that says that a Pokémon can’t be strange and cute? We don’t think so. Introduced in Pokémon Sword & Shield, Eiscue is a penguin with a massive ice cube on its head. In the games, the ice cube gives it an extra hit before it takes any damage, then it cracks and it’s tiny little head is revealed.

Lickitung

Of course, of all the generations, the first would be the one to get two representatives on this list. We don’t know what exactly Lickitung is, but we do know that it’s one of our cutest Pokémon. From its chubby pink body, to its giant flapping tongue, it’s adorable from head to toe. They’re especially cute when you see how small they are in Pokémon Legends: Arceus – no bigger than a toddler. Also, if you’re a Final Fantasy fan, we’ve got the perfect Lickitung nickname for you: “Quina”.

Meltan

Last but not least, we have Meltan, a Pokémon who actually made its debut in Pokémon GO. Without warning, Multans started appearing on the map for players, with many people thinking it was a glitch, because it turned into a Ditto after it was caught. So not only is this gloopy metal child cute to look at, but it has a cool origin too. You can get it in Pokémon: Let’s Go Pikachu & Let’s Go Eevee by connecting to Pokémon GO.

Was your favourite cute Pokémon on this list? We hope you aren't too disappointed, if not.