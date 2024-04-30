We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Fan-favorite Bethesda title is coming to Switch, but it’s not Fallout

The rating boards have done it again, reigniting our calls for the Hi-Fi Rush Switch release date - please, Bethesda, we’ve waited so long.

Hi-Fi Rush 

Thanks to a recent PEGI update, the Hi-Fi Rush Switch release date is coming sooner than we expected. Bethesda Softworks shadow-dropped its rhythm game beat ‘em up as an Xbox and Microsoft exclusive back in January 2023, and we’ve been eagerly anticipating a cross-platform announcement since.

The Pan European Game Information Board, or PEGI, has a habit of clueing us into new Switch games and ports, and its Hi-Fi Rush rating page (thanks, Gematsu) is no different. PEGI updated the game’s page to list release dates for both the Nintendo Switch and PS5, seemingly disproving Insider Gaming’s claim that Bethesda is waiting for the as-yet-unannounced Nintendo Switch 2.

Now, PEGI’s information is far from perfect – it lists both the Switch and PS5 release dates as today, April 30, 2024, but Hi-Fi Rush launched on PlayStation’s next-gen console back in March, and the Switch port is nowhere to be seen. But we can still use this update to assume that Hi-Fi Rush is the next Xbox-exclusive title to go multi-platform, following Grounded and Pentiment’s releases earlier this year.

Hi-Fi Rush Switch release date speculation

With what little information we have to go on, we predict that Bethesda will reveal the Hi-Fi Rush Switch release date during Summer Games Fest on June 7, 2024. Either way, we have a feeling we’ll be stepping into Chai’s shoes on Switch by the end of the year.

