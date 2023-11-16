The Hitman: Blood Money – Reprisal release date is in our sights

The Hitman: Blood Money - Reprisal release date is set to bring the iconic 2006 stealth puzzle game to iOS, Android, and the Nintendo Switch.

Hitman: Blood Money - Reprisal release date: Agent 47 outlined in white as he prepares a garotting rope, pasted on a scene from the game showing a birds eye view of a red dance club
Hitman: Blood Money - Reprisal 

Agent 47 is back to relive one of his classic missions as Feral Interactive announces the Hitman: Blood Money – Reprisal release date for mobile and Nintendo Switch. This portable version introduces a whole new audience to the 2006 stealth game with a modernized UI and reworked features.

Hitman 3 is already on our list of the best Switch stealth games, so we reckon Hitman: Blood Money – Reprisal will soon join its ranks. Feral Interactive has taken inspiration from later Hitman entries to rework the title for mobile and Switch by adding an ever-present minimap, an Instinct Mode, and more.

Reprisal features 12 sandbox missions with endless ways to achieve your objective and get your guy. Travel from Paris to New Orleans, making a killing in the only way you know. Take the stealthy route to execute a silent kill or stage an ‘unfortunate accident’ for your unlucky mark. It’s completely up to you!

When is the Hitman: Blood Money – Reprisal release date?

Hitman: Blood Money – Reprisal is set to hit iOS and Android on November 30, followed later by the Nintendo Switch. The game is priced at $14.99 and you can pre-register for the game right now on the App Store and Google Play.

