The Hitman: Blood Money – Reprisal release date is in our sights

Agent 47 is back to relive one of his classic missions as Feral Interactive announces the Hitman: Blood Money – Reprisal release date for mobile and Nintendo Switch. This portable version introduces a whole new audience to the 2006 stealth game with a modernized UI and reworked features.

Hitman 3 is already on our list of the best Switch stealth games, so we reckon Hitman: Blood Money – Reprisal will soon join its ranks. Feral Interactive has taken inspiration from later Hitman entries to rework the title for mobile and Switch by adding an ever-present minimap, an Instinct Mode, and more.

Reprisal features 12 sandbox missions with endless ways to achieve your objective and get your guy. Travel from Paris to New Orleans, making a killing in the only way you know. Take the stealthy route to execute a silent kill or stage an ‘unfortunate accident’ for your unlucky mark. It’s completely up to you!

When is the Hitman: Blood Money – Reprisal release date?

Hitman: Blood Money – Reprisal is set to hit iOS and Android on November 30, followed later by the Nintendo Switch. The game is priced at $14.99 and you can pre-register for the game right now on the App Store and Google Play.

That’s everything we know so far about the Hitman: Blood Money – Reprisal release date. For more from Agent 47, check out our Hitman 3 Switch review and our Hitman Sniper: The Shadows review.