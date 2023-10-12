Back when the incredible Metroidvania Hollow Knight was originally a Kickstarter project, Team Cherry promised extra content for the game that would let you control the character Hornet, who appears as an antagonist of sorts in Hollow Knight. Well, as they slowly worked on the Hornet DLC, Team Cherry wanted to add more content than originally planned, eventually turning it into its own, separate game, called Hollow Knight Silksong. So, when is the Hollow Knight Silksong release date?

In its original reveal trailer, Team Cherry announced that it was aiming to release Hollow Knight Silksong in 2019. Well, you might notice that was a little while ago, and we don’t have the game yet, so what happened? Team Cherry is a very small studio, with only three or four permanent staff members, so obvious world events hit them as hard as anywhere, and Hollow Knight Silksong has clearly been halted.

Let’s dive into our Hollow Knight Silksong release date guide.

Hollow Knight Silksong release date speculation

Considering Team Cherry revealed the original for Nintendo Switch in a Nintendo Direct presentation (Nintendo’s E3 2018 Presentation to be exact), it’s not wild to assume we’ll have to wait until a full Nintendo Direct or similar sized event to finally get a release date.

After an appearance in June 2022’s Xbox Games Showcase, fan’s hopes were high that Hollow Knight: Silksong might appear within the next year, as Xbox released a statement saying that all featured games were coming to Xbox in the next year.

However, recently Team Cherry’s head of marketing Matthew Griffin has released a statement, saying,

“Hey gang, just a quick update about Silksong.

We had planned to release in the 1st half of 2023, but development is still continuing. We’re excited by how the game is shaping up, and it’s gotten quite big, so we want to take the time to make the game as good as we can.

Expect more details from us once we get closer to release.”

So, it seems the Hollow Knight Silksong release date is still planned for 2023, but has slipped from the first half to the second half of the year. Quality is more important than anything else, so we hope Team Cheery take all the time they need to make a worthy follow-up to one of the best Metroidvania games ever made.

Is there a Hollow Knight Silksong trailer?

Here’s the official Hollow Knight Silksong announcement trailer from Nintendo’s E3 presentation 2019.

You can find the Xbox & Bethesda Hollow Knight Silksong trailer below!

Is there a Hollow Knight Silksong gameplay trailer?

Here’s the official Hollow Knight Silksong gameplay trailer from Nintendo’s E3 presentation 2019.

Is Hollow Knight Silksong coming to Switch?

Nintendo Switch has been confirmed to be one of the many platforms Hollow Knight: Silksong will eventually release on. If it follows the release pattern of the original Hollow Knight, it will likely be a Nintendo Switch console exclusive for several months, before reaching other platforms.

Is Hollow Knight Silksong coming to PS4, PS5 and Xbox?

Right now, Hollow Knight: Silksong is only officially confirmed to be coming to Nintendo Switch & PC. This will likely change after release, but don’t expect it to be coming to other platforms on launch day.

That’s all the information we currently have on the Hollow Knight Silksong release date so far, but hopefully, it’s not long before we have more. If you need something to play to make the wait more bearable, check out our guide to the best Switch Metroidvania games to keep your thumbs busy.