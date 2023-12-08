Honkai Star Rail wins Mobile Game of the Year at TGA 2023

Let’s be honest, Honkai Star Rail’s Mobile Game of the Year award is hardly surprising, but that doesn’t take away from the impressive accomplishment. That statement is even more true when you consider the competition Hoyoverse’s mobile game faced, with Monster Hunter Now, Terra Nil, Hello Kitty: Island Adventure, and Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis also being worthy winners of such an award.

Honkai Star Rail set the gaming world on fire earlier this year, quickly finding itself on our list of the best mobile RPGs (one look at our Honkai Star Rail review tells you why). In fact, several members of the PT team can’t pull themselves away from it. Even the excitement of the Zenless Zone Zero closed beta wasn’t enough to tear their attention away from their Trailblazers.

HSR had some big shoes to fill with the success of Genshin Impact, a previous winner of the prestigious Mobile Game of the Year award, but Honkai Star Rail continues to show why Hoyoverse is a powerhouse in the mobile space.

If you want to learn more about this TGA 2023 winner, check out a trailer for it below.

Oh, and if you decide to dive in, make sure you give our Honkai Star Rail tier list a read to discover who the best characters are, and check out our Honkai Star Rail codes guide to pick up those precious freebies.