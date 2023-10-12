How to cancel a Google Play subscription

If you need to know how to cancel a Google Play subscription, we’re here to break it all down into simple steps, so save some money with this full guide.

If you need to do some subscription sorting, save some cash, or just get rid of a service you don’t use, then we’re here to help. Our how to cancel a Google Play subscription guide is here to walk you through every step, so you can save your money for the things that count.

Let’s get into our how to cancel a Google Play subscription guide.

How do I cancel a Google Play subscription?

If you need to know how to cancel a Google Play subscription, just follow these steps:

  • Open up Google Play
  • Touch the profile icon in the top right corner
  • Click on payments and subscriptions
  • Click on the subscription or prepaid plan you want to cancel
  • Click on cancel subscription

If you need help with any of the above steps, watch this clear and detailed video from Google breaking down every step of the process.

