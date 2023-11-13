With the news that subscription sharing is coming to an end, many of you are wondering how to cancel Netflix. Our guide can help you to put those pennies to good use elsewhere, whether it be with another streaming service, or going old school with a couple of cinema tickets.

Anyway, here’s how to cancel Netflix.

How do I cancel Netflix?

There are a lot of streaming services out there now, and they all cost money. Sure, at a glance, $7.99 a month isn’t going to break your bank account but three, four, maybe even five services at that price? Yeah, it gets expensive. So, if you want to remove Netflix, we’re happy to say that cancelling your Netflix account is easy. You just have to:

Open Netflix

Tap the profile button

Go to account

Tap cancel membership

Hit finish cancellation

There you have it, how to cancel Netflix.