How to cancel Paramount Plus

In our how to cancel Paramount Plus guide, we help you to remove the subscription service so that you can save some extra cash each month.

A person throwing away Paramount Plus after learning how to cancel Paramount Plus
Kayleigh Partleton's Avatar

Published:

How to

There are a lot of streaming services out there, many of which offer exclusive programming in a bid to get you to sign up. However, besides that, some subscriptions don’t prove to be worth it, and should you feel that way about Paramount’s service, you might want to know how to cancel Paramount Plus.

However, if you feel the opposite, our Paramount Plus download guide can help you out. We also have Netflix download, Crunchyroll download, and Disney Plus download content. Or, if you prefer to keep up with the Kardashians, it’s our Hulu download article that you should read.

Anyway, here’s how to cancel Paramount Plus.

YouTube Thumbnail

How do I cancel Paramount Plus?

Paramount Plus undeniably has some good shows and movies, but so do other services, and it gets pricey to have them all. So should you like to save some cash and want to cancel your Paramount Plus membership, you need to:

  • Head to paramountplus.com
  • Click on username in the top-right corner
  • Go to account
  • Scroll down
  • Select cancel subscription

However, if you happen to pay for the service through your iOS device, our how to cancel subscriptions on iPhone guide can help you to remove not only Paramount Plus, but all other subscriptions you may no longer want on your phone.

There you have it, all that you need to know to cancel your Paramount Plus subscription. But why stop there? Have a cleanse with our how to turn off Bixby, how to turn off Siri, and how to delete Netflix profiles guides.

Kayleigh got her journalistic start at PocketGamer.biz and PCGamesInsider.biz before joining GameRant as a list writer. In May 2021, she joined Pocket Tactics as a Staff Writer, stepping into the Deputy Editor role in November 2022. A lover of all things Nintendo and mobile, she also enjoys taking long walks with Geralt of Rivia while she’s not playing Pokémon, Life is Strange, Dark Souls, Disney Mirrorverse, or Mortal Kombat, that is. Failing that, she’s probably searching for new Roblox codes or testing out the latest gaming phone. For more of her words, head to The Loadout and Wargamer. Oh, and she doesn’t think that Skyrim is a good RPG, she has the audacity to think it’s boring.