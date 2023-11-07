There’s a subscription for everything these days, plenty of which you can pay for through your Apple account on your iPhone. This is both handy and dangerous, as you might use up a free trial, forget you have it, and then get caught off guard when money goes out. That’s why we’re here to tell you how to cancel subscriptions on iPhone.

But why stop there? Go for a total phone cleanse and discover how to delete contacts on iPhone, how to delete albums on iPhone, how to cancel Apple Music, and how to delete apps on iPhone guides. Though we can also help you make the most out of your device with our how to scan with iPhone and how to use an iPhone flashlight content.

Anyway, onto how to cancel subscriptions on iPhone.

How do I cancel subscriptions on iPhone?

There are a lot of subscription services out there. You have the likes of Hulu, Disney Plus, and Netflix for entertainment, Deezer, YouTube Music Premium, and Spotify for music, and things like Audible for all you book lovers out there. No matter what you enjoy, there are various subscriptions you can enjoy.

However, all of that can get expensive. With that in mind, if you want to cancel a subscription on your iPhone, you need to:

Go to settings

Tap on the Apple ID section at the very top of the settings menu

Select subscriptions

Tap on the one you wish to cancel

Press cancel subscription

Hit confirm

There you go, everything you need to know on how to cancel subscriptions on iPhone. Should you be in the market and want to add some services to your device, our Netflix download, Disney Plus download, and Hulu download guides can help you out.