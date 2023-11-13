Dead by Daylight is a 4v1 horror game that puts you in the shoes of a vicious killer from a familiar franchise, or one of four survivors who must fight for their life. No matter which role you take on, our Dead by Daylight codes guide can lead you to victory. here, you can get plenty of charms, bloodpoints, and who knows what else thanks to an assortment of DBD codes.

Dead by Daylight codes

Active Dead by Daylight codes:

DBDDAY39 – 500k bloodpoints and 500 iridescent shards

– 500k bloodpoints and 500 iridescent shards FLAGB – bisexual pride flag charm

– bisexual pride flag charm ISFLAG – intersex pride flag charm

– intersex pride flag charm PANSEXUAL – pansexual pride flag charm

– pansexual pride flag charm FLAGT – trans pride flag charm

– trans pride flag charm AFLAGG – agender pride flag charm

– agender pride flag charm GFLAGF – genderfluid pride flag charm

– genderfluid pride flag charm NBFLAG – nonbinary pride flag charm

– nonbinary pride flag charm GFLAGQ – genderqueer pride flag charm

– genderqueer pride flag charm AFLAGS – asexual pride flag charm

– asexual pride flag charm LETSROLL – Dwight charm

– Dwight charm WARRIORPUPPERS – warrior puppers charm

– warrior puppers charm CAWCAW – feathers of pride charm

– feathers of pride charm PRIDE2022 – progress pride flag charm

– progress pride flag charm PRIDE – a rainbow flag charm

– a rainbow flag charm NICE – 69 bloodpoints

Expired Dead by Daylight codes:

NOTATRAP

HONORARYCUSTODIAN

METMYMAKER

HRVFANCLUB

SHOPPINGSPREE

MASTERMAKER

LUCKYMONEY

HELLOTHERE

DBDTHEBOARDGAME

CAISHEN

LANTERNFESTIVAL

VK130UP

LIGHTSCAMERABP

INSERTCOIN

NICE

HOLIDAYSPECIAL

HOHOHO

SEASONSBLEEDINGS

DECIPHERSTRIKE

CIPHERSALAD

EASYASABC

FORHONOR

LIVEORDIE

NOTATRICK

RSELF

SCARYGOOD

DWIGHTCROW

WITCHPLEASE

HALLOWHOOPS

SCREAMSTREAM

GOLDENBROS

DBDDAYJP2021

BOOP

HISSANDHERS

AUSOME

BETTERTHANONE

Pieceofcake

RANKROULETTE

ANNIVERSARYFRAGMENTS

KenpouKinenBi2021

Happygoldenweek2021

KodomonoHi2021

midorinohi2021

TWITTERSMOL

TWITTERLORGE

BILIBILI200K

LUCKYCHARM

LUNARNEWGEAR

BULLSHIRT

ZARINOX

DJC2021

FUKUHAUCHI

DISCORD200K

EntitysLittleHelper

MNOGO

byebye2020

NewYearNewEntity

FrostyBlight

METATRON

FROSTYTWINS

GIFTTHERIFT

HOLIDAYFORMAL

SOITCHY

NICESTOCKING

HENYANG

SNAPSNAP

pathfinder

frostydeath

NAUGHTYSTOCKING

OVER5000

ONLY5000

TWITCHORTREAT

ETERNALBLIGHT

SWEETDREAMS

DbDDayJP2020

Happy1001

ENTITYPLEASED

ENTITYDISPLEASED

VK100K

DISCORD150K

What are Dead by Daylight codes?

Dead by Daylight codes give you free charms, bloodpoints, and much more. The game’s developer, Behaviour Interactive, releases the codes, so we don’t have an exact release schedule. However, you can normally expect them to drop around holidays.

How do I redeem Dead by Daylight codes?

Here’s everything you need to know about redeeming a Dead by Daylight code.

Open Dead by Daylight

Head on over to the in-game store

Press redeem code

Input any of the active codes above

Hit redeem!

