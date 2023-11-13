November 13, 2023: We checked for new Dead by Daylight codes
Dead by Daylight is a 4v1 horror game that puts you in the shoes of a vicious killer from a familiar franchise, or one of four survivors who must fight for their life. No matter which role you take on, our Dead by Daylight codes guide can lead you to victory. here, you can get plenty of charms, bloodpoints, and who knows what else thanks to an assortment of DBD codes.
For more free stuff, we recommend you check out our Dark Nemesis codes, Anime Lost Simulator codes, Blade Ball codes, Awaken: Chaos Era codes, Fruit Warriors codes, League of Pantheons codes, State of Survival codes, Anime Adventures codes, COD Mobile codes, and Garena Free Fire codes. Or, if you’re looking for something new to play, take a look at our list full of the best Switch horror games.
Dead by Daylight codes
Active Dead by Daylight codes:
- DBDDAY39 – 500k bloodpoints and 500 iridescent shards
- FLAGB – bisexual pride flag charm
- ISFLAG – intersex pride flag charm
- PANSEXUAL – pansexual pride flag charm
- FLAGT – trans pride flag charm
- AFLAGG – agender pride flag charm
- GFLAGF – genderfluid pride flag charm
- NBFLAG – nonbinary pride flag charm
- GFLAGQ – genderqueer pride flag charm
- AFLAGS – asexual pride flag charm
- LETSROLL – Dwight charm
- WARRIORPUPPERS – warrior puppers charm
- CAWCAW – feathers of pride charm
- PRIDE2022 – progress pride flag charm
- PRIDE – a rainbow flag charm
- NICE – 69 bloodpoints
Expired Dead by Daylight codes:
- NOTATRAP
- HONORARYCUSTODIAN
- METMYMAKER
- HRVFANCLUB
- SHOPPINGSPREE
- MASTERMAKER
- LUCKYMONEY
- HELLOTHERE
- DBDTHEBOARDGAME
- CAISHEN
- LANTERNFESTIVAL
- VK130UP
- LIGHTSCAMERABP
- INSERTCOIN
- NICE
- HOLIDAYSPECIAL
- HOHOHO
- SEASONSBLEEDINGS
- DECIPHERSTRIKE
- CIPHERSALAD
- EASYASABC
- FORHONOR
- LIVEORDIE
- NOTATRICK
- RSELF
- SCARYGOOD
- DWIGHTCROW
- WITCHPLEASE
- HALLOWHOOPS
- SCREAMSTREAM
- GOLDENBROS
- DBDDAYJP2021
- BOOP
- HISSANDHERS
- AUSOME
- BETTERTHANONE
- Pieceofcake
- RANKROULETTE
- ANNIVERSARYFRAGMENTS
- KenpouKinenBi2021
- Happygoldenweek2021
- KodomonoHi2021
- midorinohi2021
- TWITTERSMOL
- TWITTERLORGE
- BILIBILI200K
- LUCKYCHARM
- LUNARNEWGEAR
- BULLSHIRT
- ZARINOX
- DJC2021
- FUKUHAUCHI
- DISCORD200K
- EntitysLittleHelper
- MNOGO
- byebye2020
- NewYearNewEntity
- FrostyBlight
- METATRON
- FROSTYTWINS
- GIFTTHERIFT
- HOLIDAYFORMAL
- SOITCHY
- NICESTOCKING
- HENYANG
- SNAPSNAP
- pathfinder
- frostydeath
- NAUGHTYSTOCKING
- OVER5000
- ONLY5000
- TWITCHORTREAT
- ETERNALBLIGHT
- SWEETDREAMS
- DbDDayJP2020
- Happy1001
- ENTITYPLEASED
- ENTITYDISPLEASED
- VK100K
- DISCORD150K
What are Dead by Daylight codes?
Dead by Daylight codes give you free charms, bloodpoints, and much more. The game’s developer, Behaviour Interactive, releases the codes, so we don’t have an exact release schedule. However, you can normally expect them to drop around holidays.
How do I redeem Dead by Daylight codes?
Here’s everything you need to know about redeeming a Dead by Daylight code.
- Open Dead by Daylight
- Head on over to the in-game store
- Press redeem code
- Input any of the active codes above
- Hit redeem!
And that’s it for our list of Dead by Daylight codes. If you’re after more Dead by Daylight goodness, we have Dead by Daylight wallpapers, Dead by Daylight killers, Dead by Daylight movie, and Dead by Daylight characters guides for you to check out. Or, Take a look at our Dead by Daylight Mobile review if you need a little more convincing to try this game out.
If you’re after more spooky offerings, our lists of the best Resident Evil games and horror games on Switch are full of great survival horror titles. Or, if it’s toys that piques your interes, give our Poppy Playtime characters (featuring Poppy Playtime’s PJ Pug-a-Pillar) and FNAF characters guides a read. Maybe even check out Mortal Kombat’s Mileena, she looks like she’d do The Entity proud.