Apple just launched its latest iPads, including its slimmest-ever model, the new iPad Pro. The fancy new slate packs an M4 chip, which means that it’s not just thin, it’s powerful, too. However, while the new tech is pretty impressive, the iPad ad that introduced it all hasn’t gone down well with the masses.

The advert, titled “Crush”, shows a massive assortment of creative tools, like musical instruments, records, books, paint, sculptures, and camera equipment. Then, a gigantic hydraulic press comes down and crushes everything flat. When it lifts, all that remains is the iPad Pro.

It’s a simple enough concept, and very well executed, but the online crowd is not amused. The outcry on X was loud and clear, people do not want to see perfectly good creative tools destroyed in the name of advertising. Even Nothing CEO Carl Pei chimed in, simply saying “Yikes.” There’s clearly plenty for Apple to take on board while coming up with ideas for marketing this year’s iPhone 16.

It didn’t take long for the brand to issue an apology. Apple told AdAge “Creativity is in our DNA at Apple, and it’s incredibly important to us to design products that empower creatives all over the world. Our goal is to always celebrate the myriad of ways users express themselves and bring their ideas to life through iPad. We missed the mark with this video, and we’re sorry.”

Apple was supposed to air the ad on TV, too, but has since reversed this decision. The brand hasn’t completely swept the ad under the rug, though. It was originally shared by Apple CEO, Tim Cook, and his tweet is still live. You can also still find the ad on YouTube, albeit with comments turned off.

