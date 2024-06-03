We’ve seen no shortage of iPhone rumors lately, and all sources seem to agree that the iPhone 16 series will come with larger displays. Some Apple fans are understandably concerned, after all, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is already a sizable handset. However, if the latest iPhone 16 Pro bezels rumor is anything to go off, you need not worry.

Weibo leaker Setsuna Digital claims to have gotten their hands on the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max display modules, and says the bezels are “the narrowest in the world.” That’s a pretty bold claim in an industry that has seen serious bezel shrinkage over recent years, with Apple often leading the line.

The iPhone 16 Pro bezels reportedly measure in at just 1.2mm, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max bezel is even slimmer, at 1.15mm. Comparatively, the iPhone 14 Pro has 2.15mm bezels, and the iPhone 15 Pro has a 1.71mm border.

This means the iPhone 16 Pro models seemingly house larger displays without increasing the chassis size proportionally. According to other rumors, the iPhone 16 Pro boasts a 6.27-inch display and the Pro Max has a sizeable 6.85-inch display.

Shrinking these bezels is no easy feat. Other reports tell us that display suppliers have been struggling to meet Apple’s stringent requirements for minimal bezels on all sides. Presumably, these issues are now resolved as production ramps up for the launch in September.

Elsewhere, we’re expecting the iPhone 16 series to bring larger camera sensors, a new Capture button, and some exciting AI features – there’s plenty to look forward to. In the meantime, you can keep your current iPhone protected by checking out our guide to the best iPhone cases.