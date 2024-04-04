The rumor mill is running at full bore in anticipation of Apple’s September smartphone announcements. This time, we get a look at the iPhone 16 dummy models for the entire range, and they seem to corroborate longstanding rumors about an additional button entering the equation.

We first heard whisperings of the Capture button back in September 2023, just after Apple launched the iPhone 15 series. Back then, MacRumors reported that a new capacitive button would live on the same side as the power button and provide realistic haptic feedback to feel like a mechanical button.

Now, the first iPhone 16 series dummy models have arrived, via X tipster Sonny Dickson, and lo and behold, there’s a Capture button on all models, positioned below the power button. More than that, though, it looks like the Action button is present on all of the upcoming models, too. Currently, only the 15 Pro and Pro Max have this feature.

GSMArena anticipates that the Capture button is a mechanical button with a capacitive touch top surface that allows for swiping gestures. Likely used for zooming the camera or manually focusing. This is in contrast to early rumors, which believed the Capture button would be capacitive-touch only. The jury’s still out on that one, but it’s definitely an exciting concept.

The leaked dummy models also seem to back up rumors about screen size changes. The iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max will supposedly increase their screen sizes to 6.27-inch and 6.85-inch, but at the same time, they’ll be reducing their bezel size to keep the overall size increase to a minimum. Meanwhile, we’re expecting the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus to keep the same screen dimensions. It’s hard to tell from the photos, but it does look like the iPhone 16 Pro is slightly bigger than the standard iPhone 16 dummy.

If that wasn’t enough for you, another rumor tells us to expect new color options for the iPhone 16 and 16 Pro Max. Apple will supposedly use the same durable fused glass technique as the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus to create Space Black, Grey, White, and a brand-new Rose colorway. It’s a bit of an odd approach, using tech that debuted on the cheaper models and moving it over to the Pro lineup, but who knows, it could prove to be accurate.

There you have it, all the key about the new iPhone 16 dummy models. While you’re here, see what the Android brands have to offer with our guides to the best Xiaomi phones, best Samsung phones, and best OnePlus phones. Or, check out our Porsche Design Honor Magic V2 RSR review to see what one of the best foldable phones on the market has to offer.