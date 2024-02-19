Apple has been known for adding a smaller, budget-friendly alternative by providing an iPhone proposition based on a hybrid of the current generation and previous generation models with the iPhone SE line. Thanks to the latest iPhone SE display leak, we have an idea of when the iPhone SE4 might arrive alongside the new screen tech.

For the first time in an iPhone SE series, the iPhone SE 4 could feature an OLED screen. Said to be using the same OLED screen found in iPhone 14, this marks a significant upgrade for budget iPhone users who also want the latest device. Initially reported by The Elec, Samsung, Tianma, and BOE (who manufacture iPhone screens) are currently fighting for the OLED order, which should be in consumers’ hands by Q1 2025, following the release of the iPhone 16.

Surprisingly, Samsung is undercutting the cost of the OLED display with an offer of $30 per unit. BOE is coming in second at $35, with Tianma lagging a whole $10 per unit behind Samsung at $40. In a not-so-shocking turn, Apple is reportedly holding out for one of the three tech giants to bid $20 per unit, which should seal the deal.

Samsung manufactured the original iPhone 14 OLED screens, which it’s still making today, so they are in a better position than the competition thanks to zero or miniscule production line setup costs. BOE is the underdog here, with its iPhone 15 order running into complications mid-production due to issues with manufacturing displays, so we’re not confident the company will luck out this time.

The upcoming iPhone SE Display will reportedly have more features than the iPhone 14, with some rumored icing on the cake. We’re still looking at a 6.1-inch display featuring an 1170×2532 resolution with a peak brightness of 1200 nits. The Dynamic Island may make an appearance, too, based on previous iPhone SE display leaks. However, we’ll probably not have any under-screen tech, such as hidden cameras.

Another vital feature is the rumored addition of a ceramic shield glass coating, making this display a more challenging alternative to the iPhone 14 OLED screen. Finally, we expect Apple’s Face ID to replace the home button and fingerprint ID, which is more accurate and secure. The main takeaway from this iPhone SE display leak is that the device should arrive in early 2025 with a decent feature set and a handful of firsts for the SE series. Still, until we have direct confirmation from Apple, it’s worth taking some of the details with a pinch of salt.

With that, you’re up to date on the latest iPhone SE design leaks. For more smartphones, see our Porsche Design HONOR Magic V2 RSR review and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review, or check out our guides to the best Samsung phones and best Xiaomi phones.