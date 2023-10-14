Defend Japan with the Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash release date

If you’re familiar with the shonen anime scene, there’s no doubt you’ve heard of Jujutsu Kaisen. The popular series is now making its way to the Nintendo Switch with the Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash release date. This 3D action brawler from Bandai Namco is definitely vying for a spot on the list of best anime games out there.

In Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash you can build a team from the series’ cast of Jujutsu Sorcerers and Cursed Spirits and release their cursed techniques in 2v2 combat. You can play offline on your own or go head-to-head with friends in up to four-player online multiplayer brawls.

The game’s story remains faithful to the anime and manga plot, allowing you to relive the story from a new angle as Yuji Itadori and his friends protect Japan from the deadly Curses. There are over 15 fighters to choose from and all the characters are designed with Jujutsu Kaisen’s distinctive aesthetic in mind.

“With its unique and compelling storyline and focus on intense action, Jujutsu Kaisen is the perfect anime to make the leap to video games,” said Misaki Kai, producer at Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. “Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash stays true to its source material, taking players into this amazing anime universe to live the story and experience the action for themselves.”

When is the Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash release date?

Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash is coming to the Nintendo Switch, Steam, and other consoles on February 2, 2024. Check out the Bandai Namco website for more information on the various digital deluxe editions and their exclusive items.

That’s everything you need to know about the Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash release date. There’s plenty of great anime-inspired games available on Roblox and we’ve got all the codes you need for them. Check out our lists of Demon Blade Tycoon codes, Dragon Ball Rage codes, and Project New World codes.