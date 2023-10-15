Dragon Ball Rage codes – free zenkai, XP, and stats

It’s many peoples’ lifelong dream to turn Super Saiyan, fly through the sky, and blast baddies with ki blasts. This is exactly what you can do in the Roblox game Dragon Ball Rage. This title tasks you with fighting friends, enemies, and rivals to prove your strength. For those of you who need a little extra zenkai, or maybe even a limited-time experience boost, our Dragon Ball Rage codes list is here to help. We check frequently for new codes and remove expired codes, so you don’t need to waste your time browsing numerous sites for your freebie fix.

New Dragon Ball Rage codes

Active codes:

800MIL?? – double XP for 30 minutes (new!)

– double XP for 30 minutes (new!) s0rry4w4it – double XP for ten minutes

– double XP for ten minutes Sub2Acausal – double XP for 30 minutes

– double XP for 30 minutes TEST – five times XP for ten minutes

Expired codes:

Ralex4ev3r

SUB2DANIELGT

D3V_4U

Sub2Metalizer

S0rryGuys

Sa1y4nB1zmo34

What are Dragon Ball Rage codes?

Dragon Ball Rage codes are provided by the game’s developer, iDracius. These codes give you in-game currency and stat boosts simply by redeeming them. We don’t have a release schedule for the codes, but we will keep this page updated when we find any new ones.

How do I redeem Dragon Ball Rage codes?

If you need a little help redeeming Dragon Ball Rage codes, simply follow the instructions below.

Open Dragon Ball Rage

Press ‘MENU’ in the top-left corner of the screen

Tap ‘CODES’

Type or paste in the code

Push ‘REDEEM’

Go Super Saiyan

