Collect devil fruit, use unique weapons, and complete tough quests in this anime-inspired Roblox game. You can sink many hours into Project New World simply by reaching the huge level cap or sailing the ocean on one of the many available vessels. Our list of new Project New World codes will give you extra XP, free stat resets, and even a couple of spins. We’ll keep this list up to date, so bookmark this page, and make sure you check back frequently.

Project New World is now known as Haze Piece. They’re the exact same game and your progress will carry over, so make sure to check out our Haze Piece codes for the latest freebies!

Active codes:

145KLIKESFORNEXT – 15 gems, four spins, and one stat refund

– 15 gems, four spins, and one stat refund WOWZERS125K – three race spins, 15 gems, and one stat refund

– three race spins, 15 gems, and one stat refund LIKETHEGAME4MORE – three spins, 20 gems, and 10k cash

– three spins, 20 gems, and 10k cash GROUPONLY – 10k cash

– 10k cash FREEX2EXP – double EXP for one hour

– double EXP for one hour NEXT@115KLIKES – three spins, 10k cash, and ten gems

– three spins, 10k cash, and ten gems NEXTCODEAT100K – two race spins, 10k cash, and ten gems

– two race spins, 10k cash, and ten gems HAPPYNEWYEARS – two race spins and a stat refund

– two race spins and a stat refund THANKSFOR70K2023 – three race spins and 30 minutes of double XP

Expired codes:

50KLIKESOMG

100KFOLLOWS

XMASUPDATE2022

20KLIKESCOOL

XMASUPDATE2022

RELEASEYT

What are Project New World codes?

Project New World codes give you free goodies to use in-game. The game’s developer, Holy Developer Council, releases codes whenever the game reaches a milestone.

How do I redeem Project New World codes?

If you need some help redeeming your Project New World code, simply follow the steps below.

Open Project New World in Roblox

Press menu

Click the Twitter icon

Type in your code

Touch redeem

