New Roblox Project New World codes list, to redeem for free spins, cash, EXP, gems, and more. All 2023 rewards checked and working.

Project New World codes - a man surrounded by flames has an angry look on his face
Collect devil fruit, use unique weapons, and complete tough quests in this anime-inspired Roblox game. You can sink many hours into Project New World simply by reaching the huge level cap or sailing the ocean on one of the many available vessels. Our list of new Project New World codes will give you extra XP, free stat resets, and even a couple of spins. We’ll keep this list up to date, so bookmark this page, and make sure you check back frequently.

Project New World is now known as Haze Piece. They’re the exact same game and your progress will carry over, so make sure to check out our Haze Piece codes for the latest freebies!

Active codes:

  • 145KLIKESFORNEXT – 15 gems, four spins, and one stat refund
  • WOWZERS125K – three race spins, 15 gems, and one stat refund
  • LIKETHEGAME4MORE – three spins, 20 gems, and 10k cash
  • GROUPONLY – 10k cash
  • FREEX2EXP – double EXP for one hour
  • NEXT@115KLIKES – three spins, 10k cash, and ten gems
  • NEXTCODEAT100K – two race spins, 10k cash, and ten gems
  • HAPPYNEWYEARS – two race spins and a stat refund
  • THANKSFOR70K2023 – three race spins and 30 minutes of double XP

Expired codes:

  • 50KLIKESOMG
  • 100KFOLLOWS
  • XMASUPDATE2022
  • 20KLIKESCOOL
  • XMASUPDATE2022
  • RELEASEYT

What are Project New World codes?

Project New World codes give you free goodies to use in-game. The game’s developer, Holy Developer Council, releases codes whenever the game reaches a milestone.

How do I redeem Project New World codes?

If you need some help redeeming your Project New World code, simply follow the steps below.

  • Open Project New World in Roblox
  • Press menu
  • Click the Twitter icon
  • Type in your code
  • Touch redeem

