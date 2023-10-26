Just Dance song list 2022 and 2023

Don’t drop the beat, pick it up with our full Just Dance song list for Just Dance 2022 and the upcoming Just Dance 2023. Featuring bountiful bops to boogie to and plenty of tunes to get your toes tapping, this comprehensive track list is bound to keep your Nintendo Switch dance party pumping all year long.

Just Dance song list

Just Dance 2022 song list

Here are all the tracks featured on the standard Just Dance 2022 song list.

Baianá – Bakermat

Believer – Imagine Dragons

Black Mamba – Aespa

Boombayah – Blackpink

Boss Witch – Skarlett Klaw (cover by Devmo)

Build a Bitch – Bella Poarch

Buttons – The Pussycat Dolls featuring Snoop Dogg

Chacarron – El Chombo

Chandelier – Sia

China – Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol G, Ozuna, and J Balvin

Don’t Go Yet – Camila Cabello

Flash Pose – Pabllo Vittar featuring Charli XCX

Freed from Desire – Gala

Funk – Meghan Trainor

Girl Like Me – Black Eyed Peas and Shakira

Good 4 U – Olivia Rodrigo

Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish

Human – Sevdaliza

I’m Outta Love – Anastacia

Jerusalema – Master KG featuring Nomcebo Zikode

Jopping – SuperM

Judas – Lady Gaga

Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.) – Katy Perry

Level Up – Ciara

Levitating – Dua Lipa

Love Story – Taylor Swift

Mood – 24kGoldn featuring Iann Dior

Mr. Blue Sky – The Sunlight Shakers

My Way – Domino Saints

Nails, Hair, Hips, Heels – Todrick Hall

Pop/Stars – K/DA featuring Madison Beer, (G)I-dle, and Jaira Burns

Poster Girl – Zara Larsson

Rock Your Body – Justin Timberlake

Run the World (Girls) – Beyoncé

Save Your Tears (Remix) – The Weekend and Ariana Grande

Smalltown Boy – Bronski Beat

Stop Drop Roll – Ayo & Teo

Sua Cara – Major Lazer featuring Anitta and Pabllo Vittar

Think About Things – Daði Freyr

You Can Dance – Chilly Gonzales

You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real) – Sylvester

Just Dance 2022 kids mode song list

Little ones like to bop, too, but some of those spicier tracks may not be suitable. Luckily, there’s a great Just Dance 2022 kids mode song list that features far more kid-friendly tunes.

Dance of the Mirlitons – The Just Dance Orchestra

Fearless Pirate – Marine Band

Funky Robot – Dancing Bros.

Get on the Fire Truck – The Step Brigade

Jungle Dances – The Sunlight Shakers

Kitchen Kittens – Cooking Meow Meow

Monsters of Jazz – Groove Century

My Friend the Dragon – The Just Dance Orchestra

Just Dance 2023 song list

This is the full list of songs currently confirmed for the upcoming Just Dance 2023. We’ll be sure to update this list as more songs are announced.

As It Was – Harry Styles

Boy with Luv – BTS featuring Halsey

Bring Me to Life – Evanescence

Can’t Stop the Feeling! – Justin Timberlake

Danger! High Voltage – Electric Six

Disco Inferno – The Trammps

Drivers License – Olivia Rodrigo

Dynamite – BTS

Good Ones – Charli XCX

Heat Waves – Glass Animals

I knew You Were Trouble – Taylor Swift

If You Wanna Party – The Just Dancers

Locked Out of Heaven – Bruno Mars

Love Me Land – Zara Larsson

Magic – Kylie Minogue

Majesty – Apashe featuring Wasiu

More – K/DA featuring Madison Beer, (G)I-dle, Lexie Liu, Jaira Burns and Seraphine

Numb – Linkin Park

Physical – Dua Lipa

Psycho – Red Velvet

Radioactive – Imagine Dragons

Rather Be – Clean Bandit featuring Jess Glynne

Sissy That Walk – RuPaul

Stay – The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber

Sweet but Psycho – Ava Max

Telephone – Lady Gaga featuring Beyoncé

Therefore I Am – Villie Ailish

Toxic – Britney Spears

Walking On Sunshine – Top Culture

Wannabe – Itzy

Watch Out for This (Bumaye) – Major Lazer featuring Busy Signal, The Flexican, and FS Green

We Don’t Talk About Bruno – the cast of Disney’s Encanto

Witch – Apashe featuring Alina Pash

Woman – Doja Cat

Wouldn’t It Be Nice – The Sunlight Shakers

Zooby Doo – Tigermonkey

Just Dance Unlimited

Just Dance Unlimited is an online subscription streaming service that grants you access to more than 700 playable tracks via Just Dance 2022, and more than 400 playable tracks via Just Dance 2021, Just Dance 2020, and Just Dance 2019. You can check it out via the Ubisoft Store.

Keep in mind that Just Dance Unlimited – Switch isn’t compatible with Just Dance 2023 Edition, Just Dance 2016, Just Dance 2017, or Just Dance 2018. It also requires stable and permanent internet access, along with connection to a Ubisoft Connect account, and may be subject to age and territorial restrictions.

To find out about all the tracks you can unlock through Just Dance Unlimited, check out our sister site The Loadout’s full Just Dance Unlimited song list.

And that's every tune on the Just Dance song list for Just Dance 2022 and Just Dance 2023.