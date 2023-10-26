Just Dance song list 2022 and 2023

Don’t drop the beat, pick it up with our full Just Dance song list for Just Dance 2022 and the upcoming Just Dance 2023. Featuring bountiful bops to boogie to and plenty of tunes to get your toes tapping, this comprehensive track list is bound to keep your Nintendo Switch dance party pumping all year long.
Just Dance song list
Just Dance 2022 song list
Here are all the tracks featured on the standard Just Dance 2022 song list.
- Baianá – Bakermat
- Believer – Imagine Dragons
- Black Mamba – Aespa
- Boombayah – Blackpink
- Boss Witch – Skarlett Klaw (cover by Devmo)
- Build a Bitch – Bella Poarch
- Buttons – The Pussycat Dolls featuring Snoop Dogg
- Chacarron – El Chombo
- Chandelier – Sia
- China – Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol G, Ozuna, and J Balvin
- Don’t Go Yet – Camila Cabello
- Flash Pose – Pabllo Vittar featuring Charli XCX
- Freed from Desire – Gala
- Funk – Meghan Trainor
- Girl Like Me – Black Eyed Peas and Shakira
- Good 4 U – Olivia Rodrigo
- Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish
- Human – Sevdaliza
- I’m Outta Love – Anastacia
- Jerusalema – Master KG featuring Nomcebo Zikode
- Jopping – SuperM
- Judas – Lady Gaga
- Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.) – Katy Perry
- Level Up – Ciara
- Levitating – Dua Lipa
- Love Story – Taylor Swift
- Mood – 24kGoldn featuring Iann Dior
- Mr. Blue Sky – The Sunlight Shakers
- My Way – Domino Saints
- Nails, Hair, Hips, Heels – Todrick Hall
- Pop/Stars – K/DA featuring Madison Beer, (G)I-dle, and Jaira Burns
- Poster Girl – Zara Larsson
- Rock Your Body – Justin Timberlake
- Run the World (Girls) – Beyoncé
- Save Your Tears (Remix) – The Weekend and Ariana Grande
- Smalltown Boy – Bronski Beat
- Stop Drop Roll – Ayo & Teo
- Sua Cara – Major Lazer featuring Anitta and Pabllo Vittar
- Think About Things – Daði Freyr
- You Can Dance – Chilly Gonzales
- You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real) – Sylvester
Just Dance 2022 kids mode song list
Little ones like to bop, too, but some of those spicier tracks may not be suitable. Luckily, there’s a great Just Dance 2022 kids mode song list that features far more kid-friendly tunes.
- Dance of the Mirlitons – The Just Dance Orchestra
- Fearless Pirate – Marine Band
- Funky Robot – Dancing Bros.
- Get on the Fire Truck – The Step Brigade
- Jungle Dances – The Sunlight Shakers
- Kitchen Kittens – Cooking Meow Meow
- Monsters of Jazz – Groove Century
- My Friend the Dragon – The Just Dance Orchestra
Just Dance 2023 song list
This is the full list of songs currently confirmed for the upcoming Just Dance 2023. We’ll be sure to update this list as more songs are announced.
- As It Was – Harry Styles
- Boy with Luv – BTS featuring Halsey
- Bring Me to Life – Evanescence
- Can’t Stop the Feeling! – Justin Timberlake
- Danger! High Voltage – Electric Six
- Disco Inferno – The Trammps
- Drivers License – Olivia Rodrigo
- Dynamite – BTS
- Good Ones – Charli XCX
- Heat Waves – Glass Animals
- I knew You Were Trouble – Taylor Swift
- If You Wanna Party – The Just Dancers
- Locked Out of Heaven – Bruno Mars
- Love Me Land – Zara Larsson
- Magic – Kylie Minogue
- Majesty – Apashe featuring Wasiu
- More – K/DA featuring Madison Beer, (G)I-dle, Lexie Liu, Jaira Burns and Seraphine
- Numb – Linkin Park
- Physical – Dua Lipa
- Psycho – Red Velvet
- Radioactive – Imagine Dragons
- Rather Be – Clean Bandit featuring Jess Glynne
- Sissy That Walk – RuPaul
- Stay – The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
- Sweet but Psycho – Ava Max
- Telephone – Lady Gaga featuring Beyoncé
- Therefore I Am – Villie Ailish
- Toxic – Britney Spears
- Walking On Sunshine – Top Culture
- Wannabe – Itzy
- Watch Out for This (Bumaye) – Major Lazer featuring Busy Signal, The Flexican, and FS Green
- We Don’t Talk About Bruno – the cast of Disney’s Encanto
- Witch – Apashe featuring Alina Pash
- Woman – Doja Cat
- Wouldn’t It Be Nice – The Sunlight Shakers
- Zooby Doo – Tigermonkey
Just Dance Unlimited
Just Dance Unlimited is an online subscription streaming service that grants you access to more than 700 playable tracks via Just Dance 2022, and more than 400 playable tracks via Just Dance 2021, Just Dance 2020, and Just Dance 2019. You can check it out via the Ubisoft Store.
Keep in mind that Just Dance Unlimited – Switch isn’t compatible with Just Dance 2023 Edition, Just Dance 2016, Just Dance 2017, or Just Dance 2018. It also requires stable and permanent internet access, along with connection to a Ubisoft Connect account, and may be subject to age and territorial restrictions.
To find out about all the tracks you can unlock through Just Dance Unlimited, check out our sister site The Loadout’s full Just Dance Unlimited song list.
And that’s every tune on the Just Dance song list for Just Dance 2022 and Just Dance 2023. If you’re more of a listener than a dancer, be sure to check out our Youtube Music download guide.