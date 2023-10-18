YouTube Music download on iPhone and Android

With our YouTube Music download guide, you’ll be listening to all sorts of weird and wonderful music on your chosen mobile platform, be it Android or iOS.

No matter what music you like, be it rock, screamo, pop, R&B, alternative, country, or folktronica, you’re guaranteed to find what you want on YouTube. Therefore, we’ve taken it upon ourselves to put together this YouTube Music download guide so you know how to install it on iOS, Android, or PC. Luckily for you, no matter what platform you prefer, it’s quick and easy to get the app, so you’ll be belting out Barbie Girl before you know it.

Anyway, onto everything you need to know to perform a YouTube Music download.

How do I download YouTube Music on iOS? 

To install YouTube Music on iOS, you need to:

  • Look it up in the App Store
  • Go to its official page
  • Hit install

How do I download YouTube Music on Android? 

Much like with iPhone, you need to visit your respective app store, so you need to:

  • Go to Google Play
  • Look at its official page
  • Hit install

How do I download YouTube Music on PC? 

To get the desktop app for YouTube Music, you can:

There you have it, everything you need to know to perform a YouTube Music download. If you now need something to play, check out our picks for the best iPhone games and best Android games.

