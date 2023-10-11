Kage Tycoon codes November 2023

If you’re on the hunt for Kage Tycoon codes, we’re here to help. One of many Roblox games inspired by the hit anime Naruto/Boruto, Kage Tycoon is an addictive and fun title that fans of the classic manga series are bound to love. Get ready to battle opponents, build your base, and live out your anime dreams, thanks to our full guide.

Kage Tycoon codes

Active codes:

30klikes – 20k RC, lucky boost, money boost, and xp boost (new!)

– 20k RC, lucky boost, money boost, and xp boost (new!) LikePizza! – 7,500 RC (new!)

– 7,500 RC (new!) NewInsect! – 25% coin boost and 25% luck boost for 30 minutes (new!)

– 25% coin boost and 25% luck boost for 30 minutes (new!) 25klikes – free rewards (new!)

– free rewards (new!) happyHolidays – 15,000 rc and a luck boost (new!)

– luck boost and rc boost 20Klikes! – 10K rc, a money boost, and a luck boost

– 10K rc, a money boost, and a luck boost newSeason! – 15,000 rc and money boost

– 15,000 rc and money boost RebirthPass! – rc boost

– rc boost bigEventSoon! – luck boost and rc boost

– luck boost and rc boost newSeasonSoon! – free rewards

– free rewards beReady! – free rewards

– free rewards NewNamikaze! – free rewards

– free rewards 15Klikes! – free rewards

– free rewards TenseiMode! – free rewards

– free rewards 1mvisits – free rewards

– free rewards 600kvisits! – 1,500 rc, limited money boost, and limited xp boost

– 1,500 rc, limited money boost, and limited xp boost season1! – 10,000 cash and 2,000 rc

– 10,000 cash and 2,000 rc 80kvisits! – 20,000 xp

– 20,000 xp 1500likes! – 10,000 cash and 1,000 rc

Expired codes:

4000visits!

800visits!

What are Kage Tycoon codes?

Kage Tycoon codes are a collection of numbers and letters you can input within the game, allowing you to unlock exclusive rewards, boosts, and bonuses to help your gameplay. Developer BLMINDS releases codes regularly to coincide with events, updates, and holidays, often within the BLMINDS Discord.

How do I redeem Kage Tycoon codes?

It is really easy to redeem Kage Tycoon codes, just follow these simple steps:

Open up Roblox

Open Kage Tycoon

Click on the shopping cart icon on the side of the screen

Input a code into the text box

Click enter

Enjoy your rewards!

That's all we have for our Kage Tycoon codes guide for today, but check back regularly for all the latest updates.