Kage Tycoon codes November 2023

October 11, 2023: We added a new Kage Tycoon code to our list

If you’re on the hunt for Kage Tycoon codes, we’re here to help. One of many Roblox games inspired by the hit anime Naruto/Boruto, Kage Tycoon is an addictive and fun title that fans of the classic manga series are bound to love. Get ready to battle opponents, build your base, and live out your anime dreams, thanks to our full guide.

Kage Tycoon codes

Active codes:

  • 30klikes – 20k RC, lucky boost, money boost, and xp boost (new!)
  • LikePizza! – 7,500 RC (new!)
  • NewInsect! – 25% coin boost and 25% luck boost for 30 minutes (new!)
  • 25klikes – free rewards (new!)
  • happyHolidays – 15,000 rc and a luck boost (new!)
  • LikePizza! – 7,500 rc
  • NewInsect! – luck boost and rc boost
  • 20Klikes! – 10K rc, a money boost, and a luck boost
  • newSeason! – 15,000 rc and money boost
  • RebirthPass! – rc boost
  • bigEventSoon! – luck boost and rc boost
  • newSeasonSoon! – free rewards
  • beReady! – free rewards
  • NewNamikaze! – free rewards
  • 15Klikes! – free rewards
  • TenseiMode! – free rewards
  • 1mvisits – free rewards
  • 600kvisits! – 1,500 rc, limited money boost, and limited xp boost
  • season1! – 10,000 cash and 2,000 rc
  • 80kvisits! – 20,000 xp
  • 1500likes! – 10,000 cash and 1,000 rc

Expired codes:

  • 4000visits!
  • 800visits!
What are Kage Tycoon codes?

Kage Tycoon codes are a collection of numbers and letters you can input within the game, allowing you to unlock exclusive rewards, boosts, and bonuses to help your gameplay. Developer BLMINDS releases codes regularly to coincide with events, updates, and holidays, often within the BLMINDS Discord.

How do I redeem Kage Tycoon codes?

It is really easy to redeem Kage Tycoon codes, just follow these simple steps:

  • Open up Roblox
  • Open Kage Tycoon
  • Click on the shopping cart icon on the side of the screen
  • Input a code into the text box
  • Click enter
  • Enjoy your rewards!

