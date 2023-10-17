The Resistance Tycoon codes October 2023

If you’re looking for Roblox The Resistance Tycoon codes, we’re shambled through hordes of zombies to bring you every single one available in this guide.

Hot on the heels of HBO‘s The Last of Us, The Resistance Tycoon is an exciting new Roblox game that combines zombie tower defense and a tycoon game all into one package. Manage your base, slay the undead, and do whatever it takes to survive in this post-apocalyptic game. Plus, for a little extra help staying alive, use our The Resistance Tycoon codes below.

The Resistance Tycoon codes

Active codes:

  • 40000likes – ten minutes double income and one free nuke (new!)
  • 30000likes – ten minutes of double income and one free nuke
  • bloater1 – 5k free cash

Expired codes:

  • 20000likes
  • 10000likes
  • 5000likes
  • 2000likes
  • 1000likes
  • 500likes

What are The Resistance Tycoon codes?

The Resistance Tycoon codes are a specific set of numbers and letters, which, when input into the game, unlock exclusive rewards. Developer Mad Lads often releases these codes to coincide with landmarks like the amount of likes the game has on Roblox, or specific events and holidays. Follow the Mad Lads developer page to stay up to date, or you can join The Resistance Tycoon Discord. Of course, we check regularly, so you should also bookmark this page to save yourself some time and get all the latest coles as they become available.

How do I redeem The Resistance Tycoon codes?

To redeem The Resistance Tycoon codes, just follow these steps:

  • Open up The Resistance Tycoon
  • On the left side of the menu, click the Twitter codes icon
  • Input your code into the box
  • Hit redeem
  • Enjoy your rewards!

Alright folks, that’s all of The Resistance Tycoon codes we have for today, but check back for more as developer Mad Lads releases them. For even more great guides, be sure to check out some of our spookier content, with articles covering Poppy Playtime characters, Poppy Playtime Candy Cat, and Poppy Playtime Boxy Boo.

