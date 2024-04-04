If life’s getting a bit stressful, then why not head into a froggy daycare career? We might not have a Kamaeru: A Frog Refuge release date yet, but when the game does arrive, you can refresh the wilted wetlands and welcome back over five hundred frogs into your care.

Any time an animal-themed, wholesome game pops up, it piques my interest, and Kamaeru: A Frog Refuge is no different. It’s a bit like Neko Atsume but for frogs. It comes from developer Humble Reeds and publisher Armor Games Studios and will release as a new Switch game in 2024, as well as on PC.

You play as Cleo, who – as we all do – needs a break and decides to reconnect with an old friend, head back to her old home, and begin restoring the dried-out wetlands where frogs should roam. Sounds like a dream to me.

The aim of the game is paludiculture – recreating the wetland and using the space for good (in this case, providing housing for frogs), while digging new ponds and decorating with amphibian-friendly furniture like bathtubs and slides. There’s also a bit of farming to enjoy, too.

As I previously mentioned, there are eight species and 500 different kinds of frogs to meet that will fill your Frogedex across three biomes. You don’t need to physically capture them, but snapping pics of these froggy friends will do.

Though we don’t have an exact date that Kamaeru hops onto Switch, we’ll keep you updated about the new frog game. In the meantime, we’ve got some excellent farm games and gardening games to recommend to you.