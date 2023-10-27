All Kingdom Hearts keyblades and how to get them

Kingdom Hearts’ keyblades are an iconic part of the series, and go far beyond Sora’s recognizable, giant silver and gold key. You can collect and choose between a wide range of keyblades across all of the games, with many offering unique buffs to give you a fighting edge when going up against the darkness.

So let’s take a look at the massive list of all KH keyblades across the many Kingdom Hearts games. Success may not be the key to happiness, but a massive collection of keyblades might be. Or, If you’re looking for more help as you dive headfirst into this magical universe, be sure to check out our super in-depth Kingdom Hearts characters guide.

So, without further ado, let’s dive into the list of all Kingdom Hearts keyblades.

Kingdom Hearts keyblades

Here are all the Kingdom Hearts Keyblades you can find in the first game:

Keyblade Effect How to get Kingdom Key Strength +3. The key chain attached draws out the Keyblade’s true form and power Speak to Riku while the Heartless are attacking Destiny Islands Oathkeeper Strength +9, MP +1. Enhances magic and summon power, and is capable of dealing a string of critical blows Speak to Kairi in the Secret Waterway in Traverse Town after rescuing her Oblivion Strength +11, MP -1. Possesses colossal power, but reduces your max MP Find in a chest in the Grand Hall in Hollow Bastion Ultima Weapon Strength +14, MP +2. The ultimate Keyblade, this one possesses maximum power and attributes Item synthesis Lady Luck Strength +7, MP +2. Significantly enhances magic and summon power, and inflicts good physical damage Use the white Trinity Mark in the Lotus Forest in Wonderland Olympia Strength +10. A powerful weapon that’s difficult to deflect, and capable of inflicting mighty critical blows Found in a chest in the Olympus Coliseum Lobby after completing the Phil Cup, Pegasus Cup, and Hercules Cup Jungle King Strength +5. Has a long reach, but seldom deals critical blows After locking the keyhole in Deep Jungle Three Wishes Strength +6. A powerful weapon that’s difficult to deflect After locking the keyhole in Agrabah Pumpkinhead Strength +7. Has a long reach and the ability to deal a string of critical blows After locking the keyhole in Halloween Town Wishing Star Strength +5. Has a short reach, but always finishes up a combo attack with a powerful critical blow Found in a chest in Geppetto’s House Crabclaw Strength +6, MP +1. Enhances magic and summon power, and deals good physical damage After locking the keyhole in Atlantica Fairy Harp Strength +8, MP +1. Enhances magic and summon power, and sometimes deals powerful critical blows After locking the keyhole in Neverland Divine Rose Strength +13. A powerful weapon that is difficult to deflect, and is capable of dealing a string of critical blows After sealing Hollow Bastion’s Keyhole, talk to Belle in the library Spellbinder Strength +4, MP +2. Significantly enhances magic and summon power Speak to Merlin after acquiring all seven first-level magic spells Metal Chocobo Strength +9, MP -1. Possesses incredible power and reach, but reduces max MP and rarely deals critical blows Defeat Cloud in the Hercules Cup Lionheart Strength +10, MP +1. Enhances magic and summon power, and deals great physical damage Defeat Leon and Cloud in the Hades Cup Diamond Dust Strength +3, MP +3. Greatly enhances magic and summon power Complete the Gold Match (an arena battle against the Ice Titan in Olympus Coliseum) One-Winged Angel Strength +8, MP -2. Has little power, but sometimes deals extremely powerful critical blows Complete the Platinum Match in Olympus Coliseum (an arena battle against Sephiroth in Olympus Coliseum)

Re:Chain of Memories keyblades

The keyblades in Re:Chain of Memories take the form of cards used in battle that come in a variety of numbers. You can either play them independently, or stock them to unleash a stronger attack. Here are all the different types you can find, and how to get them.

Keyblade Effect How to get Kingdom Key Not very powerful, but reliable and easy to handle Sora’s default weapon. Soul Eater Soul Eater reacts to dark power. Riku’s strength is higher when he wields darkness in battle Riku’s default weapon Oathkeeper A well-balanced weapon with a very powerful thrust Speak with Naminé after defeating the Darkside Oblivion A special attack card that can break through physical defences, and holds first-class strength Speak with Naminé after defeating Larxene Ultima Weapon The strongest attack card you can find Castle Oblivion bounty Lady Luck A balanced weapon that’s easy to handle From Wonderland Olympia A powerful attack card that recovers quickly after card breaks From Olympus Coliseum Three Wishes A fairly strong attack card with a fast swing From Agrabah Crabclaw An easy to handle card with an impressive recovery time after card breaks From Atlantica Spellbinder A special attack card with lightning-based attacks From a chest in Tigger’s playground Pumpkinhead An easy to handle card with fast recovery time after card breaks From Halloween Town Wishing Star Not very powerful, but very easy to handle From Monstro Fairy Harp Not very powerful, but very easy to handle From Neverland Bond of Flame A special attack card with fire-based attacks that delivers exceptionally powerful strikes From Halloween Town (second reward) Star Seeker An attack card with a powerful combo finish and the shortest recovery time from card breaks From Castle Oblivion (second reward) Maverick Flare An attack card with weak strikes but powerful combo finishes Traverse Town Bounty (second reward) Total Eclipse A special attack card that can break through physical defences, but takes time to recover from card breaks From Olympus Coliseum (second reward) Midnight Roar A well-balanced weapon with a powerful thrust and a short recovery time from card breaks From Neverland (second reward) Two Become One A weapon with a powerful thrust and combo finish From Destiny Islands (second reward)

Kingdom Hearts II keyblades

Here are all the keyblades in Kingdom Hearts II:

Keyblade Effect How to get Kingdom Key Strength +3, magic +1. With Defender keychain: increases defence at critical moments. With Damage Control keychain: halves damage taken in critical situations Fight the ‘Mysterious Enemy’ at the Old Mansion Oathkeeper Strength +3, magic +3. Enhances magic and increases the duration of a Drive Form Unlock the gate in Twilight Town Oblivion Strength +6, magic +2. Has great strength, and allows the Drive Gauge to restore quickly during MP Charge Reunite with Riku in The World that Never Was Ultima Weapon Strength +6, magic +4. Increase MP restoration rate once all MP has been consumed Item synthesis Kingdom Key D Fight as King Mickey until you revive Sora Choose ‘I won’t give up!’ as a dialogue option when knocked out (only during certain boss battles) Star Seeker Strength +3, magic +1. Increases maximum combo by one when in midair Speak to Flora, Fauna, and Merryweather in the Mysterious Tower Hidden Dragon Strength +2, magic +2. Restores MP relative to the amount of damage taken Defeat Shan-Yu in The Land of Dragons Rumbling Rose Strength +5. Has great strength, allowing you to unleash successive finishing combo moves Reunite with Beast in Beast’s Castle Hero’s Crest Strength +4. Increases the damage of the finishing move in the air relative to the number of hits in the combo Defeat the Hydra in Olympus Coliseum Monochrome Strength +4. Increases the effect of restoration items used on the field Complete Timeless River Mysterious Abyss Strength +3, magic +3. Enhances magic to increase damage dealt by blizzard-based attacks Complete Ursula’s Revenge in Atlantica Follow the Wind Strength +3, magic +1. Draws in nearby orbs Defeat Captain Barbossa in Port Royal Wishing Lamp Strength +4, magic +3. Increases the drop rate of munny, and HP and MP orbs Defeat Jafar in Agrabah Decisive Pumpkin Strength +6, magic +1. The greater number of combos landed, the more damage is dealt, leading to a strong finishing move Defeat the Experiment in Halloween Town Circle of Life Strength +4, magic +1. Has great strength, increasing MP restoration speed after MP is consumed Talk to Simba in the Pride Lands Oasis Sweet Memories Although it does not enhance attack strength, it increases the drop rate of items Complete the Expotition mini-game in the Hundred Acre Wood Photon Debugger Strength +2, magic +1. Increases damage done by thunder-based attacks Defeat the Hostile Program in the Space Paranoids Gull Wing Strength +2, magic +3. Greatly increases the amount of experience gained when defeating an enemy at a critical moment Speak with the Gullwings after the battle of the 1,000 Heartless in Hollow Bastion Guardian Soul Strength +5, magic +1. Has great strength, increasing the amount of damage dealt from Reaction Commands Defeat Hades in the Underworld of Olympus Coliseum Sleeping Lion Strength +5, magic +3. Well-balanced with strength and magic, Sleeping Lion increases maximum ground-based combos by one Talk to Leon before your second visit to Space Paranoids Fenrir Strength +7, magic +1. Has great range and strength, but the maximum ground and midair combos are decreased by one Speak to Cloud after you defeat Sephiroth in Radiant Garden, then return to the Dark Depths and speak to Sephiroth Bond of Flame Strength +4, magic +4. Enhances magic to increase damage dealt by fire-based attacks Defeat the Nobodies in Betwixt and Between Two Become One Strength +5, magic +4. Well-balanced with strength and magic, increasing maximum ground-based combos by one Defeat Roxas in front of Memory’s Skyscraper Fatal Crest Strength +3, magic +5. Increases strength during MP Charge and allows unlimited chaining of combos. When equipped, the combo finishing move is disabled Complete the Goddess of Fate Cup Winner’s Proof Strength +5, magic +7. A weapon of extraordinary magic and great strength, but disables the gaining of experience Complete all of the Mushroom XIII minigames

Birth by Sleep keyblades

As Birth by Sleep is split into three sections, where you play as Aqua, Terra, and Ventus, there are several keyblades that you can only wield with one character, and others that are universal.

Here’s a list of all the Birth By Sleep keyblades, what they do, and which characters you can obtain them for:

Keyblade Effect Who can wield How to get Brightcrest Strength +4, magic +7. A Keyblade with long reach that provides an outstanding boost in magic. It also makes it easier to land critical hits, and deals higher damage when you do Aqua Start the Final Episode Chaos Ripper Strength +10, magic -2. A Keyblade with long reach that does little for your Magic, but provides an outstanding boost in Strength Terra Defeat Master Eraqus Crown Unlimit/Royal Radiance Strength +8, magic +7. Speeds up the Command Gauge when equipped Terra, Aqua, and Ventus Defeat No Heart at the Mirage Arena in Machinations unto Darkness Darkgnaw Strength +5, magic +2. A Keyblade that makes up for its poor reach and low critical hit ratio by providing an extra boost in strength Terra Complete the Dead Ringer battle Destiny’s Embrace Strength +3, magic +3. Makes it easier to land critical hits Aqua Meet Kairi at Radiant Garden Earthshaker Strength +3, magic +1. What it lacks in reach, it makes up for with a slight boost in strength Terra Terra’s default keyblade Ends of the Earth Strength +5, magic +3. Provides an extra boost to all your stats Terra Meet Riku on Destiny Islands Fairy Stars Strength +2, magic +3. Provides a balanced boost in strength and magic Terra, Aqua, and Ventus Finish Enchanted Domain Frolic Flame Strength +3, magic +3. Provides an extra boost to all of your stats Ventus Talk to Lea and Isa at Radiant Garden Hyperdrive Strength +4, magic +3. A keyblade with an above-average reach that provides a balanced boost in strength and magic Terra, Aqua, and Ventus Finish Deep Space Lost Memory Strength +6, magic +5. A keyblade with long reach that makes it easier to land critical hits, and deals higher damage when you do Ventus Meet Vanitus on Destiny Islands Mark of a Hero Strength +5, magic +1. Provides an extra boost in strength and deals higher damage when you land a critical hit Terra, Aqua, and Ventus Finish Olympus Coliseum Master Keeper Strength +7, magic +7 Aqua Start the Secret Episode No Name Strength +6, magic +7. A keyblade with a long reach that provides a huge boost in magic and makes it easier to land critical hits Terra, Aqua, and Ventus Defeat the Unknown Pixie Petal Strength +3, magic +6. A keyblade that makes up for its poor reach with an extra boost to magic. It also makes it easier to land critical hits, and deals higher damage when you do Terra, Aqua, and Ventus Finish Neverland Rainfell Strength +2, magic +2. What it lacks in reach it makes up for with a balanced boost of strength and magic Aqua Aqua’s default keyblade Stormfall Strength +5, magic +4. A well-balanced keyblade that provides an extra boost to all your stats Aqua Meet Sora and Riku on Destiny Island Stroke of Midnight Strength +2, magic +2. Makes it easier to land critical hits Terra, Aqua, and Ventus Finish Castle of Dreams Sweetstack Strength +6, magic +4. Provides an extra boost in strength and makes every strike a critical hit Terra, Aqua, and Ventus Make all seven types of ice cream Treasure Trove Strength +3, magic +2. A keyblade that makes up for its poor reach with a balanced boost in strength and magic Terra, Aqua, and Ventus Finish Dwarf Woodlands Ultima Weapon Strength +7, magic +6. The most powerful keyblade Terra, Aqua, and Ventus Defeat Iron Imprisoner IV at the Mirage Arena in Villains’ Vendetta Victory Line Strength +4, magic +2. Possesses above-average reach, making it easier to land critical hits Terra, Aqua, and Ventus Finish the Rumble Racing course Void Gear Strength +8, magic +4. A keyblade with a long reach that provides an outstanding boost in strength, and deals higher damage when you land a critical hit Terra, Aqua, and Ventus Defeat the Vanitas Remnant Wayward Wind Strength +3, magic +1. What it lacks in reach it makes up for with a slight boost in strength Ventus Ventus’ default keyblade

Dream Drop Distance keyblades

Here are all the keyblades in Dream Drop Distance:

Keyblade Effect How to get Kingdom Key Strength +5, magic +4. Provides a balanced boost in strength and magic Sora’s default keyblade Way to the Dawn Strength +5, magic +4. Provides a balanced boost in strength and magic Riku’s default keyblade Skull Noise Strength +7, magic +7. Provides a balanced boost in strength and magic Complete Traverse Town Guardian Bell Strength +7, magic +10. Has a long reach, and provides an extra boost in magic Complete La Cité des Cloches Dual Disc Strength +10, magic +7. Provides an extra boost in strength, and makes it easier to land critical hits Complete the Grid Ferris Gear Strength +8, magic +8. Triggers fewer Reality Shifts, but compensates with an extra boost in strength and magic Complete Prankster’s Paradise (Sora only) Ocean’s Rage Strength +8, magic +10. Lands fewer critical hits, but compensates with a boost in magic and more frequent Reality Shifts Complete Prankster’s Paradise (Riku only) Knockout Punch Strength +12, magic +10. Lands fewer critical hits, but compensates with a boost to strength and more frequent Reality Shifts Second visit to Traverse Town All for One Strength +10, magic +12. Triggers fewer reality shifts, but compensates with a boost in magic and more frequent critical hits Complete the Country of the Musketeers Counterpoint Strength +12, magic +14. Has a long reach, provides an extra boost in magic, and makes it easier to trigger Reality Shifts Complete Symphony of Sorcery Divewing Strength +12, magic +15. Provides an extra boost in magic and makes it easier to land critical hits Complete every dive with an A-rank End of Pain Strength +14, magic +16. Has high magical power and critical hit rate, but reduces the occurrence of Reality Shifts Complete all Special Portals Sweet Dreams Strength +14, magic +12. Has a long reach, provides an extra boost in Strength, and makes it easier to land critical hits Complete all Flick Rush cups Unbound Strength +18, magic +14. Boosts all stats, while making it easy to land critical hits and trigger Reality Shifts Complete all Secret Portals Ultima Weapon Strength +16, magic +16. Boosts all stats, and makes it easy to land critical hits and trigger Reality Shifts Beat Julius

Kingdom Hearts III keyblades

Here are all the keyblades in Kingdom Hearts III:

Keyblade Effect How to get Kingdom Key Strength +4, magic +3. Your first keyblade Sora’s default keyblade Hero’s Origin Strength +5, magic +2. A keyblade with an emphasis on strength Clear Olympus Shooting Star Strength +3, magic +5. A keyblade with an emphasis on magic Clear Twilight Town Favourite Deputy Strength +6, magic +3. A keyblade with an emphasis on strength Clear Toy Box Ever After Strength +2, magic +7. A keyblade with an emphasis on magic Clear the Kingdom of Corona Happy Gear Strength +7, magic +3. A keyblade with an emphasis on strength Clear Monstropolis Crystal Snow Strength +4, magic +7. A keyblade with an emphasis on magic Clear Arendelle Hunny Spout Strength +6, magic +5. A well-balanced keyblade Clear 100 Acre Wood Wheel of Fate Strength +8, magic +5. A keyblade with an emphasis on strength Clear The Caribbean Nano Gear Strength +7, magic +5. A well-balanced keyblade Clear San Fransokyo Starlight Strength +4, magic +4. A keyblade that survives from antiquity Meet Ephemer in the Keyblade Graveyard Grand Chef Strength +5, magic +7. A keyblade with an emphasis on magic Obtain a five-star rating at Le Grand Bistro Classic Tone Strength +11. Magic +14. A keyblade with an emphasis on magic Get high scores in every Classic Kingdom game Ultima Weapon Strength +13, magic +13. The supreme keyblade Synthesis

And that’s it for our Kingdom Hearts keyblades guide – we hope this unlocks many doors for you. If you’re looking for more worlds to visit, check out our list of the best Switch adventure games and find something fresh to play today.