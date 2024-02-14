In 2019, a new Netflix series titled Kingdom landed on the streaming service. A Korean series, Kingdom is set in the 16th century and follows a mixture of horror and drama as its cast navigates the trauma of an ongoing mysterious epidemic and its chaotic impact on the world. Now, excitingly, YJM Games has officially announced the release date for the tie-in mobile game Kingdom: The Blood.

You don’t have long to wait, either, and you can mark your calendars for March 5, 2024, as the day that this action-focused game will come to life across Android, iOS, and Steam. This means it’s only a matter of weeks before you can get your hands on the game’s intense blend of traditional Korean swordplay mechanics with action RPG elements, all set against a backdrop of relentless zombie hordes. It undoubtedly has the potential to be in the conversation for our best mobile games of the year list.

Developed by studio Team Mago at Action Square, this team has put Kingdom: The Blood through a long, meticulous testing and fine-tuning process (for context, the gameplay trailer dropped in 2022) in order to optimize the experience for gamers. During testing, Kingdom: The Blood received praise for its close-quarters combat mechanics and vivid world – the trailers show that some of the art design is really impressive. Kang Hyeong-seok, the PD at Team Mago, expressed gratitude for the enthusiastic response from global users, acknowledging their invaluable feedback in shaping the game’s development.

Pre-registration for the game is now open across major app markets, including the Google Play Store, App Store, One Store, and Galaxy Store, inviting eager gamers to secure their spot in this immersive universe. As the big day looms, YJM Games and Action Square are focused on finalizing improvements to the game’s user interface and overall user experience across both mobile and PC platforms by making adjustments based on feedback during testing. These adjustments will focus on improving user convenience and enhancing the game’s overall completeness, ensuring that the game is as good as it can possibly be by March 5.

For more handheld fun, see our list of the best action games, and our picks for the best Nintendo Switch games. Or, check out all our speculation about the new Zelda game, as well as our thoughts on what to expect from the Switch 2.