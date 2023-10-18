Legend of Immortals codes October 2023

October 18, 2023: We checked for new Legend of Immortals codes.
Get ahead in this mythical open-world adventure by using these Legend of Immortals codes for free gems, so you can pull for more weapons. Legend of Immortals is now in its open beta allowing you to jump right in and take part in the sword-wielding action.
New Legend of Immortals codes
Here are all the active Legend of Immortals codes:
- OPENbeta_15Kthx – 100 gems
- OPEN8Ktest_686 – 100 gems
- openBETA_4K868 – 100 gems
- openbeta_2K666 – 100 gems
- opentest – 10k coins
How do I redeem Legend of Immortals codes?
To get a hold of these freebies, follow these simple steps:
- Open Legend of Immortals in Roblox
- Click either the Wish or Shop icons in the top row
- Then, head to the Gift Code tab
- Type or paste in a code one at a time
- Hit exchange
What are Legend of Immortals codes?
These codes come from developer MarsStudio, and often celebrate milestones such as a certain number of likes or player count. The codes give in-game currencies so you can wish to your heart’s content… almost.
