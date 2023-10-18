Legend of Immortals codes October 2023

Check out all the working Roblox Legend of Immortals codes to get gems and cash for new weapons in the mysterious open world game.

Get ahead in this mythical open-world adventure by using these Legend of Immortals codes for free gems, so you can pull for more weapons. Legend of Immortals is now in its open beta allowing you to jump right in and take part in the sword-wielding action.

New Legend of Immortals codes

Here are all the active Legend of Immortals codes:

  • OPENbeta_15Kthx – 100 gems
  • OPEN8Ktest_686 – 100 gems
  • openBETA_4K868 – 100 gems
  • openbeta_2K666 – 100 gems
  • opentest – 10k coins

How to redeem Legend of Immortals codes in Roblox

How do I redeem Legend of Immortals codes?

To get a hold of these freebies, follow these simple steps:

  • Open Legend of Immortals in Roblox
  • Click either the Wish or Shop icons in the top row
  • Then, head to the Gift Code tab
  • Type or paste in a code one at a time
  • Hit exchange

What are Legend of Immortals codes?

These codes come from developer MarsStudio, and often celebrate milestones such as a certain number of likes or player count. The codes give in-game currencies so you can wish to your heart’s content… almost.

