Murder Mystery 2 codes October 2023

October 18, 2023: we checked for new MM2 codes
Do you enjoy a good whodunnit or getting to the bottom of a mysterious crime? Or do you prefer playing the killer and slowly picking off unsuspecting players? No matter your preference, our Murder Mystery 2 codes list is a great place to get free items for this Among Us-esque Roblox game. But maybe it’s more accurate to say Murder Mystery 2 is like Knives Out, considering it involves murder mysteries and, well, a lot of knives.
Are there any new Murder Mystery 2 codes?
Currently, there are no new Murder Mystery 2 codes, but keep an eye on our list as we’ll add new ones as soon as the developer releases them.
Expired MM2 codes:
- INF3CT3D
- G003Y
- R3PT1L3
- SK00L
- PATR1CK
- 2015
- G1FT3D
- TH3N3XTL3V3L
- N30N
- HW2017
- COMB4T2
- PR1SM
- AL3X
- C0RL
- D3NIS
- SK3TCH
- SUB0
How do I redeem MM 2 codes?
To redeem your MM2 codes, simply follow these steps:
- Open Murder Mystery 2
- Tap the ‘inventory’ button on the left side of the screen
- Copy one of our codes into the box in the bottom right
- Enjoy your rewards!
What are MM 2 codes?
MM2 codes are freebies given out by the developer, Nikilis, and most often contain different types of knives. Be sure to keep checking our list if you don’t want to miss out on any!
Where can I find more Murder Mystery 2 codes?
The best places to find new codes are Nikilis’ Twitter and the game’s official Discord. Either that, or you can just keep checking our list, as we’ll add new codes whenever Nikilis releases them.
