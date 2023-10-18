Murder Mystery 2 codes October 2023

Do you enjoy a good whodunnit or getting to the bottom of a mysterious crime? Or do you prefer playing the killer and slowly picking off unsuspecting players? No matter your preference, our Murder Mystery 2 codes list is a great place to get free items for this Among Us-esque Roblox game. But maybe it’s more accurate to say Murder Mystery 2 is like Knives Out, considering it involves murder mysteries and, well, a lot of knives.

Are there any new Murder Mystery 2 codes?

Currently, there are no new Murder Mystery 2 codes, but keep an eye on our list as we’ll add new ones as soon as the developer releases them.

Expired MM2 codes:

INF3CT3D

G003Y

R3PT1L3

SK00L

PATR1CK

2015

G1FT3D

TH3N3XTL3V3L

N30N

HW2017

COMB4T2

PR1SM

AL3X

C0RL

D3NIS

SK3TCH

SUB0

How do I redeem MM 2 codes?

To redeem your MM2 codes, simply follow these steps:

Open Murder Mystery 2

Tap the ‘inventory’ button on the left side of the screen

Copy one of our codes into the box in the bottom right

Enjoy your rewards!

What are MM 2 codes?

MM2 codes are freebies given out by the developer, Nikilis, and most often contain different types of knives. Be sure to keep checking our list if you don’t want to miss out on any!

Where can I find more Murder Mystery 2 codes?

The best places to find new codes are Nikilis’ Twitter and the game’s official Discord. Either that, or you can just keep checking our list, as we’ll add new codes whenever Nikilis releases them.

