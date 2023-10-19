Legends of Speed codes October 2023

Satisfy your need for speed with these cool Roblox Legends of Speed codes, offering a bunch of awesome freebies including heaps of gems and steps.

Legends of Speed codes - a character with the PT logo on his shirt standing in Legends of Speed
Tilly Lawton's Avatar

Published:

Roblox

Make sure you charge ahead of everyone in this exciting Roblox experience by using these Legends of Speed codes. Check below to see if you can snag some goodies, including steps that will help you level up faster, and a bunch of gems to get the coolest pets on the track. We update these codes regularly, so make sure to bookmark this page or keep checking back to see what you can snap up.

When you’re done being the fastest Robloxian around, why not see what freebies you can get in other popular Roblox titles? We have plenty of other code lists, including our Muscle Legends codes, our Anime Fighting Simulator codes, our Mad City codes and many more!

Here are all the new Legends of Speed codes:

  • speedchampion000 – 5,000 gems
  • racer300 – 300 steps
  • SPRINT250 – 250 steps
  • hyper250 – 250 steps
  • legends500 – 500 gems
  • sparkles300 – 300 gems
  • launch200 – 200 gems

How do I redeem my Legends of Speed codes?

To redeem your Legends of Speed codes, simply follow these steps:

  • Open Legends of Speed in Roblox
  • Look for the blue button that says ‘codes’
  • Click on the area that says ‘type code here’
  • Input one of the codes
  • Press enter
  • Enjoy your reward!

Expired Codes:

There are currently no expired codes

YouTube Thumbnail

What are Legends of Speed codes?

Legends of Speed codes are free gifts given out by the developer, Scriptbloxian. They include steps, which help you level up faster and increase your speed, as well as gems, which you can use to buy tracks, and cool pets to join you!

If you want to test your own limits in Legends of Speed and make use of these awesome codes, you can download Roblox on Google Play and the App Store today, and play for free!

Tilly has a degree in English literature and experience working in a publishing house and as a freelance writer. She joined Pocket Tactics as a staff writer in 2021, and got her shiny guides editor badge in 2023. She spends her free time exploring Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail, fawning over indie games, or theorizing about horror games like FNAF, Resident Evil, and Poppy Playtime. She’s a proud mom to a cat named after Genshin Impact’s Xiao, thinks Kingdom Hearts’ Axel is the best fictional character of all time, and knows more about Roblox than she likes to admit.