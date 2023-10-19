Legends of Speed codes October 2023

Make sure you charge ahead of everyone in this exciting Roblox experience by using these Legends of Speed codes. Check below to see if you can snag some goodies, including steps that will help you level up faster, and a bunch of gems to get the coolest pets on the track. We update these codes regularly, so make sure to bookmark this page or keep checking back to see what you can snap up.

Here are all the new Legends of Speed codes:

speedchampion000 – 5,000 gems

– 5,000 gems racer300 – 300 steps

– 300 steps SPRINT250 – 250 steps

– 250 steps hyper250 – 250 steps

– 250 steps legends500 – 500 gems

– 500 gems sparkles300 – 300 gems

– 300 gems launch200 – 200 gems

How do I redeem my Legends of Speed codes?

To redeem your Legends of Speed codes, simply follow these steps:

Open Legends of Speed in Roblox

Look for the blue button that says ‘codes’

Click on the area that says ‘type code here’

Input one of the codes

Press enter

Enjoy your reward!

Expired Codes:

There are currently no expired codes

What are Legends of Speed codes?

Legends of Speed codes are free gifts given out by the developer, Scriptbloxian. They include steps, which help you level up faster and increase your speed, as well as gems, which you can use to buy tracks, and cool pets to join you!

