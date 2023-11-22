Tower Defense X codes November 2023

If you want to keep your tower standing, it’s a good idea to use our Tower Defense X codes guide. Here, you can get all the gold you need to build your defenses. As the name implies, this Roblox experience puts you in all-out war as you fight to keep your tower. Mind you, given the goodies on offer from TDX codes, you might be able to afford to take some risks.

Tower Defense X codes

Active codes:

Johnroblox – 350 gold

What are Tower Defense X codes?

Tower Defense X codes are a great way to get gold thanks to the developer, Tower Defense X, who tends to add new ones to celebrate events and milestones. We can’t get enough free goodies, so make sure to check back here periodically to ensure you don’t miss out on any TDX codes.

How do I redeem TDX codes?

To redeem TDX codes, you need to:

Launch Roblox

Jump into Tower Defense X

Tap on the megaphone icon on the left side of the screen

Enter your code

Hit redeem

Enjoy your freebie!

