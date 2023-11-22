Tower Defense X codes November 2023

Roblox Tower Defense X codes are perfect if you’re after some extra gold to build structures, hire soldiers, and kit yourself out for virtual war.

If you want to keep your tower standing, it’s a good idea to use our Tower Defense X codes guide. Here, you can get all the gold you need to build your defenses. As the name implies, this Roblox experience puts you in all-out war as you fight to keep your tower. Mind you, given the goodies on offer from TDX codes, you might be able to afford to take some risks.

Tower Defense X codes

Active codes:

  • Johnroblox – 350 gold

Tower Defense X codes reemption screen

What are Tower Defense X codes?

Tower Defense X codes are a great way to get gold thanks to the developer, Tower Defense X, who tends to add new ones to celebrate events and milestones. We can’t get enough free goodies, so make sure to check back here periodically to ensure you don’t miss out on any TDX codes.

How do I redeem TDX codes?

To redeem TDX codes, you need to:

  • Launch Roblox
  • Jump into Tower Defense X
  • Tap on the megaphone icon on the left side of the screen
  • Enter your code
  • Hit redeem
  • Enjoy your freebie!

