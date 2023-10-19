Yeet a Plane Simulator codes October 2023

There’s something very satisfying yeeting a paper plane high into the sky, but it can be hard to find a good place to throw. Luckily, these Yeet a Plane Simulator codes give you all the cash you need to upgrade your plane, get a further throw, and even collect some cute pets, in this chill Roblox experience. Fly like a bird, lil’ paper plane!

New Yeet a Plane Simulator codes

Here are all the active Yeet a Plane Simulator codes:

SPACEWRLD – 2.5k cash (new!)

– 2.5k cash (new!) SUPERPOWERS – $2.5k

– $2.5k COMICUGC – $2.5k

– $2.5k CROWNUGC – $100k

– $100k RELEASE – $10k

– $10k FREEUGC – $50k

– $50k EXCLUSIVEEGG – $100k

How do I redeem my Yeet a Plane Simulator codes?

Redeeming your Yeet a Plane Simulator codes is super simple, just follow these steps:

Launch Yeet a Plane Simulator

Tap on the codes button to the left of the screen

Type or paste your code into the text box

Hit redeem

Enjoy your rewards?

Expired codes:

UPD3



What are Yeet a Plane Simulator codes?

Yeet a Plane Simulator codes are freebies to help you in your mission to collect all the pets and yeet your plane further than any other blox on the block. The developer, QG Studios, releases new codes to celebrate the game hitting specific milestones. So be sure to follow the game and the @QGS_Off Twitter account, then bookmark this page and check back from time to time for more rewards.

