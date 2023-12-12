Players beware, you’re in for a scare with Little Nightmares on mobile

If you’ve ever found yourself on a bus, train, or killing time on your phone and thought, “Wow, I really wish I could play Little Nightmares right now”, then your wishes are about to come true – we’re getting a Little Nightmares mobile version, putting the spooky puzzle game at our fingertips.

Follow Six, a small girl racked with hunger as she attempts to escape the Maw – a strange boat filled with monsters and traps. You guide her through puzzles and away from the prying hands of gross enemies to freedom. As the name suggests, the setting of Little Nightmares is creepy and designed to make you feel more than a little uneasy and takes inspiration from childhood nightmares that we’ve no doubt all shared. If you’ve read our Little Nightmares 2 Switch review, you’ll know that we’re big fans of this little franchise.

Now, don’t confuse this with Very Little Nightmares, a game based in the LN world but with a different art style, and only for mobile platforms. Little Nightmares is now redesigned just for mobile, with a revamped interface, iCloud saving so you can play across different IOS platforms, and connectivity to MFicontrollers.

When is the Little Nightmares mobile release date?

Little Nightmares releases on mobile platforms today, December 12, 2023 – just in time for the festive season. It retails for $8.99 on both Android and iOS, but you can nab it for 30% less until December 19.

That’s everything you need to know about the Little Nightmares mobile release, so go forth and get spooked! While you’re here, check out our list of the best Apple Arcade games and the best mobile games of 2023 for more pocket-sized fun.