Mad City codes October 2023

What’s a superhero or villain without all the cool weapons and signature cars, as well as a little cash on the side? Check out our Mad City codes below to see what freebies you can snag. We update this guide regularly, so be sure to check back from time to time, as we add new codes as they drop.

Here are all the active Mad City codes:

WelcomePlayStation – in-game cash (new!)

– in-game cash (new!) NewRipTides – 50k cash

– 50k cash DegreeForTheWin – 2,500 XP

– 2,500 XP Legendary -75k cash

-75k cash ItsFriday! – Billy Bounce emote

– Billy Bounce emote NewCode250K – 250k cash

– 250k cash Degree – 75k cash

– 75k cash CeeJay – 75k cash

– 75k cash ZDMD – 75k cash

– 75k cash Conlord – 75k cash

– 75k cash Frosty – 75k cash

– 75k cash Jaiker – 75k cash

– 75k cash SUSHY – 75k cash

How do I redeem my Mad City codes?

To redeem your Mad City Codes, simply follow these steps:

Open Mad City in Roblox

Go to the in-game phone

Tap the Twitter icon

Type in your code

Press the Submit button

Enjoy your reward!

Inactive codes:

100KCash

datbrian

BILLYBOUNCE

M4DC1TY

W33K3NDHYP3

T4L3N

B3M1N3

B34M3R

S33Z4N2

S34Z4N3

TH1NKP1NK

S34Z4N4

0N3Y34R

RealKreek

Napkin

5K37CH

KraoESP

Bandites

uNiQueEe BACON

D1$C0

What are Mad City codes?

Mad City codes are freebies given out by the game’s developer, Schwifty Studios – you get mostly cool skins for weapons and cars, but they can include lots of awesome things. But as you can see, codes don’t last forever, so make sure you keep checking our list so you don’t miss any!

How do I use Mad City vehicle skins?

There are two ways to change your vehicle skin in Mad City. For starters, you can spend 100 Robux in the in-game store to unlock the ability to change your vehicle skin on the fly. But don’t worry if you’re strapped for cash! You can also change your vehicle skin by driving over and visiting a mechanic – look for the wrench icon, and you can apply it there.

If you fancy joining the battle in Mad City yourself, you can download Roblox over on the App Store and Google Play for free.