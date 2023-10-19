Mad City codes October 2023

Get mad in the city with our list of all the latest Roblox Mad City codes. Snag yourself plenty of skins, emotes, cash, and heaps of other freebies right here.

What’s a superhero or villain without all the cool weapons and signature cars, as well as a little cash on the side? Check out our Mad City codes below to see what freebies you can snag. We update this guide regularly, so be sure to check back from time to time, as we add new codes as they drop.

Here are all the active Mad City codes:

  • WelcomePlayStation – in-game cash (new!)
  • NewRipTides – 50k cash
  • DegreeForTheWin – 2,500 XP
  • Legendary -75k cash
  • ItsFriday! – Billy Bounce emote
  • NewCode250K – 250k cash
  • Degree – 75k cash
  • CeeJay – 75k cash
  • ZDMD – 75k cash
  • Conlord – 75k cash
  • Frosty – 75k cash
  • Jaiker – 75k cash
  • SUSHY – 75k cash

How do I redeem my Mad City codes?

To redeem your Mad City Codes, simply follow these steps:

  • Open Mad City in Roblox
  • Go to the in-game phone
  • Tap the Twitter icon
  • Type in your code
  • Press the Submit button
  • Enjoy your reward!
Inactive codes:

  • 100KCash
  • datbrian
  • BILLYBOUNCE
  • M4DC1TY
  • W33K3NDHYP3
  • T4L3N
  • B3M1N3
  • B34M3R
  • S33Z4N2
  • S34Z4N3
  • TH1NKP1NK
  • S34Z4N4
  • 0N3Y34R
  • RealKreek
  • Napkin
  • 5K37CH
  • KraoESP
  • Bandites
  • uNiQueEe BACON
  • D1$C0

What are Mad City codes?

Mad City codes are freebies given out by the game’s developer, Schwifty Studios – you get mostly cool skins for weapons and cars, but they can include lots of awesome things. But as you can see, codes don’t last forever, so make sure you keep checking our list so you don’t miss any!

How do I use Mad City vehicle skins?

There are two ways to change your vehicle skin in Mad City. For starters, you can spend 100 Robux in the in-game store to unlock the ability to change your vehicle skin on the fly. But don’t worry if you’re strapped for cash! You can also change your vehicle skin by driving over and visiting a mechanic – look for the wrench icon, and you can apply it there.

If you fancy joining the battle in Mad City yourself, you can download Roblox over on the App Store and Google Play for free.

