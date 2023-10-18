Anime Adventures codes October 2023

As a tower defense game, in Anime Adventures, you need to collect popular anime characters, and deploy them to protect your base. Of course, it can take a lot of work to get the best characters, but that’s where our Anime Adventures codes list comes in, as it’s full of useful goodies that can give you an advantage.

Active Anime Adventures codes

Here are the new Anime Adventures codes:

STRAYDOGS – rewards (new!)

– rewards (new!) HOLYGRAIL – rewards

– rewards REASON2FIGHT – 500 gems and 1k pearls

– 500 gems and 1k pearls MORIOH – 500 gems

– 500 gems BILLION – 12 mythic world jumpers and 2,500 gems

– 12 mythic world jumpers and 2,500 gems fictionthefirst – a legendary summon ticket

– a legendary summon ticket kingluffy – a legendary summon ticket

– a legendary summon ticket noclypso – a legendary summon ticket

– a legendary summon ticket toadboigaming – a legendary summon ticket

– a legendary summon ticket subtoblamspot – a legendary summon ticket

– a legendary summon ticket subtokelvingts – a legendary summon ticket

– a legendary summon ticket subtomaokuma – a legendary summon ticket

Expired codes:

UNBREAKABLE

OVERLORD

SUMMER2023

NEWCODE0819

ANNIVERSARY

VIGILANTE

TOURNAMENTUFIX

AINCRAD

MADOKA

DRESSROSA

ENTERTAINMENT

HAPPYEASTER

GOLDEN

GOLDENSHUTDOWN

UCHIHA

HERO

SINS2

SINS

CLOUD

CHAINSAW

NEWYEAR2023

CHRISTMAS2022

GRAVITY

PORTALFIX

UPDATEHYPE

KARAKORA2

KARAKORA

CLOVER2

HALLOWEEN

CURSE2

SORRYFORSHUTDOWN2

CURSE

FAIRY

Cursed

SERVERFIX

HUNTER

QUESTFIX

HOLLOW

MUGENTRAIN

GHOUL

TWOMILLION

FIRSTRAIDS

DATAFIX

MARINEFORD

RELEASE

CHALLENGEFIX

GINYUFIX

SORRYFORSHUTDOWN

TWOMILLION

What are Anime Adventures codes?

Anime Adventure codes provide you with valuable in-game goodies courtesy of the developer, Gomu, who tends to add new ones for each milestone hit, so bookmark this page to stay up to date with the latest freebies.

How do I redeem Anime Adventures codes?

To redeem Anime Adventures codes, follow these steps:

Fire up Roblox

Launch Anime Adventures

Head over to the floating star that says ‘CODES’ above it

Enter your code

Hit redeem

Enjoy your freebie!

There you have it, all of the current Anime Adventures codes. Now you’re done here, you should check out our Anime Adventures tier list. For some less blocky goodness, check out our best anime games list.