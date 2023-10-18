Anime Adventures codes October 2023

October 18, 2023: We checked for new Anime Adventures codes for our list
As a tower defense game, in Anime Adventures, you need to collect popular anime characters, and deploy them to protect your base. Of course, it can take a lot of work to get the best characters, but that’s where our Anime Adventures codes list comes in, as it’s full of useful goodies that can give you an advantage.
Should you be after other goodies, you can check out our All Star Tower Defense codes, Genshin Impact codes, Greenville codes, Project Mugetsu codes, Haze Piece codes, Anime Fighting Simulator X codes, Blade Ball codes, Toilet Tower Defense codes, Shindo Life codes, Honkai Star Rail codes, King Legacy codes, and Blox Fruits codes. Or, if you’re after more titles to play, our best Roblox games list has some great suggestions.
Active Anime Adventures codes
Here are the new Anime Adventures codes:
- STRAYDOGS – rewards (new!)
- HOLYGRAIL – rewards
- REASON2FIGHT – 500 gems and 1k pearls
- MORIOH – 500 gems
- BILLION – 12 mythic world jumpers and 2,500 gems
- fictionthefirst – a legendary summon ticket
- kingluffy – a legendary summon ticket
- noclypso – a legendary summon ticket
- toadboigaming – a legendary summon ticket
- subtoblamspot – a legendary summon ticket
- subtokelvingts – a legendary summon ticket
- subtomaokuma – a legendary summon ticket
Expired codes:
- UNBREAKABLE
- OVERLORD
- SUMMER2023
- NEWCODE0819
- ANNIVERSARY
- VIGILANTE
- TOURNAMENTUFIX
- AINCRAD
- MADOKA
- DRESSROSA
- ENTERTAINMENT
- HAPPYEASTER
- GOLDEN
- GOLDENSHUTDOWN
- UCHIHA
- HERO
- SINS2
- SINS
- CLOUD
- CHAINSAW
- NEWYEAR2023
- CHRISTMAS2022
- GRAVITY
- PORTALFIX
- UPDATEHYPE
- KARAKORA2
- KARAKORA
- CLOVER2
- HALLOWEEN
- CURSE2
- SORRYFORSHUTDOWN2
- CURSE
- FAIRY
- Cursed
- SERVERFIX
- HUNTER
- QUESTFIX
- HOLLOW
- MUGENTRAIN
- GHOUL
- TWOMILLION
- FIRSTRAIDS
- DATAFIX
- MARINEFORD
- RELEASE
- CHALLENGEFIX
- GINYUFIX
- SORRYFORSHUTDOWN
- TWOMILLION
What are Anime Adventures codes?
Anime Adventure codes provide you with valuable in-game goodies courtesy of the developer, Gomu, who tends to add new ones for each milestone hit, so bookmark this page to stay up to date with the latest freebies.
How do I redeem Anime Adventures codes?
To redeem Anime Adventures codes, follow these steps:
- Fire up Roblox
- Launch Anime Adventures
- Head over to the floating star that says ‘CODES’ above it
- Enter your code
- Hit redeem
- Enjoy your freebie!
There you have it, all of the current Anime Adventures codes. Now you’re done here, you should check out our Anime Adventures tier list. For some less blocky goodness, check out our best anime games list.