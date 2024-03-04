Mario Day 2024 is fast approaching, and according to Lego, we’ve got some surprises to look forward to this year. While Nintendo might not fully embrace Mario Day as much as Game Freak does Pokemon Day, we’ve at least got Lego to rely on for something exciting and to celebrate another year of our favorite mustachioed platforming king.

The short clip on the Lego website building up to Mario Day 2024 seems like the real deal, until a door bursts open off-screen, and the feed cuts out, with the host asking, “how did they get in here?” It’s not clear who the ‘they’ is that the host is referring to, but we should find out on March 9, though we don’t have an exact timing for when the stream goes live yet. Yes, we know that’s the day before Mario Day itself, but try telling Lego that.

For those who don’t know, Mario Day is March 10, as in MAR10. We’ve seen Lego use the day to reveal new Lego Super Mario sets before, with the brand using last year’s event to introduce Donkey Kong and friends to the line-up. With this in mind, we’ve got high expectations for this year’s event. I would love to see something Mario Galaxy-inspired, perhaps even with the introduction of Lego Rosalina, but we’ll find out exactly what we’re getting before too long.

Outside of Lego, we’re also hopeful we might get an update on when to expect Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door and Luigi’s Mansion 2 on Switch. While we know both games are coming in 2024, we still don’t have exact release dates for either, so it’d be nice to know when we can block off our calendars for some nostalgic fun with either of the iconic plumbing brothers.

There you have it, all you need to know about the upcoming Lego Mario Day 2024 event. While you’re here, check out some more Nintendo collectibles with our guides to Mario figures and Mario Kart Hot Wheels. Or, if you prefer something a little spookier, see our FNAF plush guide.