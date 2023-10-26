Mario Kart Hot Wheels – the best tracks and cars

If you want your own collection of Mario Kart Hot Wheels, you’re in the right place, as we’ve hunted down all the best sets and speedsters to put them in one neat list. From tracks and racer’s taken from iconic locations from Mario Kart 8, to every shade of Yoshi you could ever want, there’s a little something for everyone.

Let’s speed into our Mario Kart hot wheels guide.

The best Mario Kart Hot Wheels

With Nintendo and Mattel leaning into Mario Kart-inspired Hot Wheels tracks and cars so heavily in recent years, there’s plenty of options for both if you’re looking to add to your collection. Because of this, we’ve split our list into tracks and cars separately, so you can quickly find whatever it is you need.

Mario Kart Hot Wheels tracks

Mario Circuit

Inspired by old-school Mario Kart tracks, Mario Circuit is a quick loop around an obstacle-free course, complete with coins. buy now

Bowser’s Castle Chaos

With two independent tracks, Bowser’s Castle Chaos is perfect for a race with friends, just don’t go too fast or you might fly off the course. Buy now

Rainbow Road Raceway

The Hot Wheels imagining of the most famous track in Mario Kart history, Rainbow Road Raceway is a high-speed classic and necessity for every collection. Buy now

Piranha Plant Slide

A regular track with one hungry obstacle, Piranha Plant Slide is a quick zipped loop with one of Mario’s most common enemies waiting on every circuit. Buy Now

Chain Chomp Arena

In this arena-style track, it’s less about finishing the race and more about avoiding the ravenous Chain Chomp in the middle. Buy now

Bullet Bill Launcher

If you want to get your Mario Kart Hot Wheels cars up to top speed, there’s no better or easier way than with Bullet Bill Launcher, which has no actual track, but some serious horsepower.

Mario Kart Hot Wheels cars

Mario – Standard

Mario – Wild Wing

Mario – Circuit Special

Peach

Luigi

Bowser

Wario

Waluigi

Shy Guy

Daisy

Mario, DK, DK Jr, and Yoshi four pack

