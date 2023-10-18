The best Minecraft houses

Making Minecraft houses is hard. If, like us, you lack even the most basic architectural competence, then designing a Minecraft house that looks nice – and isn’t literally a box – is quite the trial. But great Minecraft houses aren’t just for the architecturally endowed – kind strangers from across the internet share their Minecraft house designs on a regular basis.

Want a change from the blocky world of Minecraft? Check out our list of best Fortnite skins, and Genshin Impact codes for some freebies to get you going.

Let’s crack on and find out how to make Minecraft houses to make all the neighbours jealous.

Minecraft house inside a mountain

Who wouldn’t want a picturesque Minecraft house in the mountains? Minecraft mountain houses are built into hillsides, or else, are open, featuring grand vistas right outside the window. The most important thing to remember when building Minecraft houses in the mountains, however: pick somewhere with a good view!

Japanese Minecraft house

Aesthetic Minecraft houses are a lot of things – cozy winter chalets, retro vintage houses, or in this case, a Japanese-style pagoda. Minecraft lets you build anything, after all, so why settle for aesthetic Minecraft houses that are boring – dream big, and chances are someone out there has already built your dream Minecraft house for you.

Minecraft Hobbit hole house

Nothing says Minecraft cave houses more than a Hobbit hole, with snug rooms, and low ceilings. But Minecraft cave houses come in many varieties, whether it’s a hive-like home hanging from a cave wall, or a house actually built in the Nether. There are tonnes of options, but the key with Minecraft cave houses is making sure they’re hostile-proof.

Minecraft starter houses

Everyone begins somewhere, and Minecraft starter houses offer easy-to-build templates based upon procurable materials. But that doesn’t mean Minecraft starter houses are dull. On the contrary, it’s amazing what’s made with minimal, elegant architecture, and some floral decoration.

Wooden Minecraft houses

Building doesn’t always have to be a complicated thing. Sometimes you just want something that simply looks good, but also isn’t ridiculously complicated to make. Like the one above, there are tonnes of wooden designs that are beautiful, and not too hard to put into practice, no matter your experience level with building.

Minecraft treehouses

There are lots of nice houses in Minecraft, but our personal favourite is the classic Minecraft treehouse. There’s something so satisfying about being high up in the air, surrounded by a beautiful canopy of green. Minecraft treehouses also have a natural defence against roaming hostiles, so are both pretty and functional.

Underground Minecraft house

The final frontier, underground! If you fancy keeping your belongings below the surface, this fantastic guide shows you how to make your very own underground house. Keep some glass blocks handy so you can keep an eye on what’s going on above! We can really get down with this idea.

The following contributions come from Leon Binns.

Minecraft spruce mansion

Who doesn’t want to build a mansion to hold all of their diamonds in Minecraft? Although this build is a challenge, it’s worth it and a great way to show off your skills and achievements in the game. What’s more, you can create a large space to stay safe from any mobs that might want to kill you.

Modern Minecraft house

Due to Minecraft’s 3D aspect, blocky modern houses can be made to look realistic in the game. You can build your modern house out of quartz, clay, or wool. Your modern house can include a garden out front where you could put your animals, grow crops, or have a swimming pool to relax next to after a long day of mining.

Minecraft desert temple

The Minecraft desert biome is one of the more desolate, but if you’re wanting an easy building material, look no further. Sandstone, sand, and glass are incredibly easily attainable and are great materials for building in the desert. What’s more, there’s plenty of open space meaning that you can build as much as you want and there will be little in the way of whatever you desire.

Cottagecore Minecraft house

A Cottagecore aesthetic is definitely for you if you’re up for making a cute Minecraft world. They involve more decoration and materials to add detail, like something seen in a fairytale. Using cherry blossom planks along with other flowers such as lilacs to create an idyllic cottage allows you to have a relaxing time living amongst nature in your world.

Ravine Minecraft house

As no two Minecraft worlds are the same, your ravine is always different, creating endless possibilities. This means that you can mainly use this for inspiration. With its close proximity to ores and precious loot, it’s a great place for your next building project.

Minecraft castle

Minecraft castles are a great way to protect yourself in a survival world, you can build a wall around your base to keep the mobs far from causing any harm and create your own base inside. A regal castle is a great idea if you’re looking for a big final build for your Minecraft kingdom.

Minecraft Nether Base

Since the Nether update, it’s a much more diverse realm in Minecraft, with so many new biomes to explore and so much more to do. This means that you may want to build a base there to protect yourself, such as a cottage out of crimson or warped wood.

Minecraft End Base

Similar to a Nether Base, an End Base is a useful place to hide out and stock up on supplies in the End. You can build it as a base point for the search for an elytra or include different farms such as a chorus plant forest, or an enderman farm, an extremely efficient way to gain XP in survival.

Minecraft beach house

If you’re on a quest to find ocean monuments or buried treasure, why not build a beach house? Maybe it can include a private dock to begin your voyages and adventures. It could have a maritime theme, with a pier for fishing, or fish tanks and aquariums inside.

Minecraft mushroom house

If you’re going for a more fairytale theme, then you can build a mushroom house. You can build it in a dark oak forest or a mushroom field biome to fit in with its surroundings the most.

And those are all the Minecraft Houses we have! If you’d like to build one of them for yourself, you can download Minecraft on Google Play and the App Store. Also, be sure to see our best mobile RPGs list if you want more games like Minecraft!