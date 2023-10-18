Minecraft download for Switch, mobile, and PC

If you’re yet to give the game a try for yourself or want to jump back into the cuboid realm, you’re in luck. Here, we dive into how to perform a Minecraft download on Nintendo Switch, mobile, and PC, so it doesn’t matter which of the three platforms you prefer. Heck, you can even visit the PlayStation and Xbox stores, look it up, and purchase it through those if you prefer either console.

Before installing Minecraft, you might want to get tips from our assortment of guides to get the best out of your game time, such as how to find Minecraft diamonds, the best Minecraft Bedrock mods, and how to use Minecraft enchantments.

Without further ado, here’s how to perform a Minecraft download on Switch, PC, and mobile.

How do I download Minecraft on Nintendo Switch?

Installing Minecraft on your Nintendo Switch is easy. All you need to do is visit the Nintendo eShop, search for Minecraft, purchase it, and then opt to download it.

How do I download Minecraft on Android devices?

If you’re an Android user, you need to visit Google Play to access app downloads. Here you can search for Minecraft, click on it, and then tap the install button on its game page.

How do I download Minecraft on iOS?

Just like with Android, you need to go to the respective storefront for iOS devices, the App Store, search for Minecraft, visit its page, and then give that lovely download button a tap.

How do I download Minecraft on PC?

To play Minecraft on PC, just head over to the Microsoft Store, where you can look it up, purchase it, and then opt to install it on your desktop. Or, you can visit the official Minecraft website and buy it from there.

There you have it, everything you need to know to perform a Minecraft download. For some similar yet different to play, you can check out our games like Minecraft list.