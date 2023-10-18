Minecraft download for Switch, mobile, and PC

It doesn’t matter what your platform of choice is, we can help you perform a Minecraft download so you can get creative and bash some zombies.

Minecraft switch: Steve and Alex holding different Nintendo Switch consoles
Kayleigh Partleton's Avatar

Published:

Minecraft: Pocket Edition

If you’re yet to give the game a try for yourself or want to jump back into the cuboid realm, you’re in luck. Here, we dive into how to perform a Minecraft download on Nintendo Switch, mobile, and PC, so it doesn’t matter which of the three platforms you prefer. Heck, you can even visit the PlayStation and Xbox stores, look it up, and purchase it through those if you prefer either console.

Before installing Minecraft, you might want to get tips from our assortment of guides to get the best out of your game time, such as how to find Minecraft diamonds, the best Minecraft Bedrock mods, and how to use Minecraft enchantments.

Without further ado, here’s how to perform a Minecraft download on Switch, PC, and mobile.

YouTube Thumbnail

How do I download Minecraft on Nintendo Switch?

Installing Minecraft on your Nintendo Switch is easy. All you need to do is visit the Nintendo eShop, search for Minecraft, purchase it, and then opt to download it.

How do I download Minecraft on Android devices?

If you’re an Android user, you need to visit Google Play to access app downloads. Here you can search for Minecraft, click on it, and then tap the install button on its game page.

Minecraft download - a group of pandas showing love to a human in the middle of a bamboo forest

How do I download Minecraft on iOS?

Just like with Android, you need to go to the respective storefront for iOS devices, the App Store, search for Minecraft, visit its page, and then give that lovely download button a tap.

How do I download Minecraft on PC?

To play Minecraft on PC, just head over to the Microsoft Store, where you can look it up, purchase it, and then opt to install it on your desktop. Or, you can visit the official Minecraft website and buy it from there.

There you have it, everything you need to know to perform a Minecraft download. For some similar yet different to play, you can check out our games like Minecraft list.

Kayleigh got her journalistic start at PocketGamer.biz and PCGamesInsider.biz before joining GameRant as a list writer. In May 2021, she joined Pocket Tactics as a Staff Writer, stepping into the Deputy Editor role in November 2022. A lover of all things Nintendo and mobile, she also enjoys taking long walks with Geralt of Rivia while she’s not playing Pokémon, Life is Strange, Dark Souls, Disney Mirrorverse, or Mortal Kombat, that is. Failing that, she’s probably searching for new Roblox codes or testing out the latest gaming phone. For more of her words, head to The Loadout and Wargamer. Oh, and she doesn’t think that Skyrim is a good RPG, she has the audacity to think it’s boring.

Did you miss this…
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from Pocket Tactics Hey! Pocket Tactics is the world's number one mobile games site. Follow us for Roblox, Genshin, Pokémon, and more on TwitterFacebook, and Google News.