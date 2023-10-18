Mining Inc Remastered codes October 2023

Start a new empire with these Roblox Mining Inc Remastered codes granting more diamonds and dynamite to blast your business to the top.

October 18, 2023

Build up your own fleet of trucks, mine to your heart’s content, and grab these Mining Inc Remastered codes to get more currency and some explosive goodies to help you along in those dark caves. Head into a mine, excavate ores, and rocks, then transport it back and get your paycheck in this addictive Roblox experience.

New Mining Inc Remastered codes

Here are all the active Mining Inc Remastered codes:

  • goliathupdate – 5k cash and 25 dynamite
  • Talktothemetaverse – 1.5k cash and 30 dynamite

Expired codes:

  • dynabooms!
  • Thecodesareback
  • Dutchisafool
  • TweetWithAHundredLikes!!
  • !!Rhtro!!
  • Igivefreestuff
  • Billysmells
  • Afreecodeorsomething

How to redeem Mining Inc Remastered codes in the games menu

How do I redeem Mining Inc Remastered codes?

Getting these goodies is easy – simply follow these steps:

  • Open up Mining Inc Remastered in Roblox
  • Once you’re in, click the gear-shaped icon to open the settings menu
  • Next, click the codes button
  • Type or paste in a code one at a time and hit redeem

What are Mining Inc Remastered codes?

DutchDevelop, creator of Mining Inc Remastered, distributes codes to celebrate milestones and events in the game – or to offer some nice extra boosts now and again. New codes tend to pop up on Twitter, but we keep our eyes peeled for them and update right here.

