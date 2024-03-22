Hit some homers with MLB Rivals’ new season

MLB Rivals’ new season promises to be full of action on the diamond for all of you baseball fans out there, with Com2uS introducing an all-new feature and offering the opportunity to select a player of your choosing, as well as providing ample chances to further bolster your roster with various packs.

The new feature is Rival Series Mode, and it promises to take this baseball game to new heights, as it challenges you to use only the live cards of active players, though you can also use cards from the previous season. All in all, you get to take part in 162 games through this game mode, the exact number of matches MLB teams play each season.

Better still, the new Rival Pick feature on offer allows you to give special effects to various player cards, boosting their stats, deck score, and potential, upping their performance. We certainly can’t wait to see the difference.

As for the selection of players we previously mentioned, you just need to log into the game during the new season to get a choice from a selection of 2024 live cards. If that’s not enough for you, the season also has team selective prime packs and player selective prime packs up for grabs, assuming you jump into the Season Opening Special Scout Event starting on March 29.

Luckily, you can earn impact cards and live packs simply by taking part. If you’re a fan of Freddy Freeman, Xander Bogaerts, or Jung Hoo Lee from the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres, and San Francisco Giants, respectively (sorry, Angels fans, no Mike Trout cards here), you especially want to take part.

