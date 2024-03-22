We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Hit some homers with MLB Rivals’ new season

The new MLB Rivals season gives you the chance to get impact cards for Freddy Freeman, Xander Bogaerts, and Jung Hoo Lee.

MLB Rivals new season key art showing Xander Bogaerts and Freddy Freeman swinging bats
Kayleigh Partleton's Avatar

Published:

MLB Rivals’ new season promises to be full of action on the diamond for all of you baseball fans out there, with Com2uS introducing an all-new feature and offering the opportunity to select a player of your choosing, as well as providing ample chances to further bolster your roster with various packs.

The new feature is Rival Series Mode, and it promises to take this baseball game to new heights, as it challenges you to use only the live cards of active players, though you can also use cards from the previous season. All in all, you get to take part in 162 games through this game mode, the exact number of matches MLB teams play each season.

Better still, the new Rival Pick feature on offer allows you to give special effects to various player cards, boosting their stats, deck score, and potential, upping their performance. We certainly can’t wait to see the difference.

As for the selection of players we previously mentioned, you just need to log into the game during the new season to get a choice from a selection of 2024 live cards. If that’s not enough for you, the season also has team selective prime packs and player selective prime packs up for grabs, assuming you jump into the Season Opening Special Scout Event starting on March 29.

YouTube Thumbnail

Luckily, you can earn impact cards and live packs simply by taking part. If you’re a fan of Freddy Freeman, Xander Bogaerts, or Jung Hoo Lee from the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres, and San Francisco Giants, respectively (sorry, Angels fans, no Mike Trout cards here), you especially want to take part.

Should you be more of a couch potato, check out our list of the best mobile games in 2024 to see what else you can play.

Kayleigh got her journalistic start at PocketGamer.biz and PCGamesInsider.biz before joining GameRant as a list writer. In May 2021, she joined Pocket Tactics as a Staff Writer, stepping into the Deputy Editor role in November 2022. A lover of all things Nintendo and mobile, she also enjoys taking long walks with Geralt of Rivia while she’s not playing Pokémon, Life is Strange, Poppy Playtime, Dark Souls, Disney Mirrorverse, or Mortal Kombat, that is. Failing that, she’s probably searching for new Roblox codes or testing out the latest gaming phone. For more of her words, head to The Loadout and Wargamer. Oh, and she doesn’t think that Skyrim is a good RPG, she has the audacity to think it’s boring.