Head to the depths of the jungle with Sofia and her plane in the Monopoly Go Jungle Treasures event; now on to shower you with rewards. The event is easy to get into and complete, and for your time you get stacks of cash, sticker packs, and plenty of dice.

When is the Monopoly Go Jungle Treasures event?

The Jungle Treasures event is on now and runs until January 26, 2024, at 12 PM EST/ 9 AM PST /5 PM GMT.

What is the Jungle Treasures event?

Jungle Treasures takes you to a dense jungle, where you must use pickaxe items to uncover items in an archaeological dig. There are 20 levels, each with a board with tiles on it. Each tile requires one pickaxe to destroy it, revealing either treasure or an empty space underneath. The goal is to completely uncover the treasures.

As you complete more boards, the more points you amass, and the more levels of rewards you get.

Monopoly Go Jungle Treasures rewards

Here are all the rewards you can get for each level of Jungle Treasures:

Monopoly Go Jungle Treasures level Reward One 25 dice and two pickaxes Two 75 dice and a yellow sticker pack Three Scotty the dog emoji Four 125 dice and two pickaxes Five Cash and three pickaxes Six 150 dice Seven Cash and three pickaxes Eight 175 dice Nine Cash and pink sticker pack Ten 250 dice 11 Cash and four pickaxes 12 Pink sticker pack 13 300 dice, 30-minute sticker boom, and shield skin 14 Cash and blue sticker pack 15 350 dice 16 Urn token 17 400 dice and five pickaxes 18 450 dice 19 Cash and five pickaxes 20 2.5k dice, cash, and a sticker pack

How do I get Monopoly Go Jungle Treasures pickaxes?

You start the event with a finite number of pickaxes, but you can find more. As you go around the board, the passive events and tournaments can gift you with some as a reward, along with the usual cash and dice.

Completing each day’s Quick Wins also gives you some pickaxes for each win. A third and final way of refilling your tool supply is to grab the free gift in the shop, which replenishes every eight hours. It’s not guaranteed, but it can give you some picks, too.

